Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for indices; ICRA says India’s GDP to see 5% contraction

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled with two per cent gains on Wednesday. The 30-share Sensex jumped 622 points or 2.06 per cent to 30,818.61, while the broader Nifty 50 index surged 187 points or 2.11 per cent to close the session at 9,066. Asian stock market inched higher on Thursday as investors monitored the reopening of economies amid novel coronavirus. In Japan, the Nikkei gained 0.29%, the Topix index also added 0.18%. South Korea’s Kospi also advanced 0.42%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.09% higher. In overnight trade on Wednesday, US stocks edged higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.52% to end at 24,575.9 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%, to 2,971.61. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.08% to 9,375.78.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for the Sensex and Nifty with drop of 70 points or 0.77 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,016 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Domestic rating agency Icra on Wednesday warned of a deep recession as it drastically lowered the FY21 growth forecast for India to minus 5 per cent, citing the very modest fiscal support, an extension of the nationwide lockdown and looming labour shortage, according to PTI.
Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Zinc: Bajaj Holdings, Birla Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive India, Hawkins, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Finserv, Jubilant Industries, Quick Heal Technologies, Tata Metaliks and VST Industries are among 13 companies scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Going ahead, we expect the Nifty to continue this upward trajectory towards 9150 – 9220 levels. On the flipside, 9000 – 8932 would now provide a decent support for the market. Traders can use intraday decline to create long positions on weekly expiry day: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)
The short term trend seems to have turned up, but near term negative set up is still intact. As long as the upper area of 9150-9180 is protected, we are unlikely to see any sustainable upmove above the resistance. Immediate support is placed around 8850-8800: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
In the near term, the volatility is likely to continue amidst mixed cues from domestic and global market. Investors will closely monitor the development of coronavirus cases and vaccines, quarterly results, US-China relationship, crude oil prices movements and economic policies. Technically, if Nifty manages to hold above 9150 levels, then we may see a bounce towards 9300 - 9350 zone. On the flipside, support is placed at 8888 then 8800 and 8500 zone: Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
