Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to see gap-down opening; Icra cuts India’s GDP forecast amid corona crisis for FY21

Asian markets plunged on Wednesday as investors turned wary on getting too optimistic about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped the losing streak to post the best trading day in percentage terms since May 2009 on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 2,476 points or 8.97 per cent at 30,067, while the broader Nifty 50 finished at 8,785, up 702 points or 8.69 per cent. Asian markets plunged on Wednesday as investors turned wary on getting too optimistic about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7% and South Korea 0.8%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 shed early gains to turn 0.7% lower as investors took profits on the recent spike. After US stock markets closed, President Donald Trump said the United States may be getting to the top of the coronavirus curve, Reuters reported. The S&P 500 had ended Tuesday down 0.16%. The Nasdaq dropped 0.33% and the Dow 0.12%.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with a 141 points or 1.59 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8734.50 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rating agency ICRA on Tuesday said that it was expecting the coronavirus to impact India Inc on multiple counts. The fallout of the virus could range from domestic demand slowdown, supply chain disruptions to foreign exchange rate fluctuations, among others. Icra Ratings on Tuesday sharply cut the country”s GDP forecast amid the COVID-19 crisis and expects the economy to grow at just 2 per cent in the current fiscal. It said the nationwide lockdown announced to contain the coronavirus outbreak has impacted industries and their operations have come to a standstill. “The Indian economy is likely to witness a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent (de-growth) during Q4 FY20 and is expected to recover gradually, to post a GDP growth of just 2 per cent in FY21,” the rating agency said.

