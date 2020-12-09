Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; ICICI Bank to sell 2.21% stake in ICICI Securities via OFS

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shanghai Composite was trading with gains along with Hang Seng on Wednesday morning. TOPIX was up 0.77% while KOSPI zoomed 1.14%.
Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to scale higher and once again reached fresh highs on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 45,608 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,329. Global cues are positive on Wednesday morning after equity indices on the Wall Street closed with gains. S&P 500 surged 0.28% while Dow Jones ended 0.35% higher. The positivity was seen rippling down to Asian stock markets as well. Shanghai Composite was trading with gains along with Hang Seng on Wednesday morning. TOPIX was up 0.77% while KOSPI zoomed 1.14%. SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher during the early hours of trade.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank said it will sell 2.21% stake in its brokerage arm ICICI Securities through an offer for sale. ICICI Bank will sell the stake at an offer price of Rs 440 per share, beginning today. The floor price is at a discount to the stock price of Rs 508 apiece, as on closing on Tuesday. The stake sale could help ICICI Bank beef up capital fetching the bank Rs 313 crore. The share sale process is happening towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, said the private sector lender. Today the bidding will open only for non-retail investors while retail investors will be allowed to participate in the process tomorrow.
For the first time since March, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed outflows. The sharp rise in the equity markets in November has taken some of the sheen away from gold ETFs. The latest Amfi data showed that the gold ETF category saw an outflow of Rs 141.09 crore in the last month.
Global rating agency S&P Global has revised Tata Steel's outlook and affired it B+ rating on the firm. "Tata Steel's earnings outlook is more positive than we previously anticipated. We expect the company to sustain solid earnings over the next 12-18 months following a rebound in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (year ending March 31, 2021), helped by a benign steel price environment and lower input costs," S&P said.
“As per Japanese candlestick formation, the Nifty 50 index has formed Doji formation at the top of the current up move. It is an indication of indecisive activity after a rally of 650 points in Nifty 50 index. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index should trade in the range of 13460 and 13300. Below 13350 levels, the index could fall to 13250 or 13200 levels. On the higher side, 13460 would act as a strongest hurdle and above that, the chances of hitting 13550 levels would turn bright. Traders need to be extra cautious in the market as small-cap stock are participating heavily in the momentum of the market. Buying is advisable only on major dips at around 13200/13180 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) bought domestic securities worth Rs 2,909 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were again net sellers of Rs 2,640 crore worth of securities.
Following a record closing in the previous session, the domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring a positive start on Wednesday. Share market continues to be positive on the back of healthy FII inflows and developments related to COVID-19 vaccine. Market participants will keenly watch rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Nifty continued its northbound journey and traded above 13200 levels for the second straight day yesterday.
With the run-up in equity markets, India’s market-cap-to-GDP ratio has increased to 91%, up from 56% in the previous financial year. The recent surge in m-cap-to-GDP ratio has been aided by strong surge in domestic stocks helped by healthy foreign fund inflows. With this, India now sits above its long period average of 75% market-cap-to-GDP, brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal said in a recent report. The indicator is often called the ‘Buffet Indicator’ after ace investor Warren Buffett who popularised it. The gauge uses the market capitalization of all listed firms and compares it to the country’s GDP to assess if the stock market is undervalued or overvalued.
Nifty is in a sharp up trended move and few negative candle patterns at the highs have been negated decisively (doji of weekly and bearish engulfing of daily timeframe) and the market continued its upside momentum. "Hence, there is no confirmation of any reversal as of now and one may expect further upside in the short term," Naraj Shetti of HDFC securities said. "The short term trend of Nifty is positive with range bound action. There is a possibility of further upside in the next 1-2 sessions. As we scale higher, there is a higher chances of volatility emerging in the market at new highs. The expected upside levels to be watched at 13500-13600 for the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 13300," he added.
"A small body candle was formed with long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicate a formation of doji type candle pattern at the new all time high of 13435. Normally, a formation of doji pattern after a reasonable highs could be considered as a warning signal for the reversal," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Equity mutual fund investors booked profits in the month of November as Sensex and Nifty surged to fresh highs, resulting in the most outflows from equity oriented schemes so far this fiscal year. In the previous month, equity oriented mutual fund schemes saw net flows of a massive Rs 12,917 crore, data from Association of Mutual Fund Investors (AMFI) showed. Experts believe that the outflows are a result of profit booking after the strong rally of the recent months has jacked up stock markets. Overall, mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 27,194 crore in November against inflows of Rs 98,575 crore in the previous month.
ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will sell up to 2.21 per cent stake in brokerage arm ICICI Securities through an offer for sale. The floor price for the sale to be starting from Wednesday has been fixed at Rs 440 apiece, which may fetch the bank at least Rs 313 crore. “The board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities representing up to 2.21 per cent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an offer for sale through stock exchange mechanism,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
