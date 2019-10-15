Share Market LIVE: Global sentiments lift Sensex, Nifty; HUL, Yes Bank shares among top gainers

The Sensex was up about 100 points to 38,314, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,400-mark.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty traded marginally up on Tuesday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex was up about 100 points to 38,314, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,400-mark. HUL, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher on Tuesday as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01%. Australian shares were up 0.12%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1.38%, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, payment wallet provider Paytm is close to scoring $2 billion of new financing from investors including Jack Ma’s Ant Financial and SoftBank Group Corp, Bloomberg reported citing a source. Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management is also in discussions to join a funding round that values the country’s top online financial services firm at $16 billion, the report added the source as saying. We bring to you live updates.