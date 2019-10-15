Share Market LIVE: Global sentiments lift Sensex, Nifty; HUL, Yes Bank shares among top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty traded marginally up on Tuesday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex was up about 100 points to 38,314, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,400-mark. HUL, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher on Tuesday as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01%. Australian shares were up 0.12%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1.38%, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, payment wallet provider Paytm is close to scoring $2 billion of new financing from investors including Jack Ma’s Ant Financial and SoftBank Group Corp, Bloomberg reported citing a source. Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management is also in discussions to join a funding round that values the country’s top online financial services firm at $16 billion, the report added the source as saying. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Shares of state-owned mini ratna Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) made a stellar debut on Monday with listing gains of 128%. The stock ended the day at `728, which is more than double its issue price of `320. At closing, the newly-listed company’s market capitalisation stood at `11,658 crore, which makes it more valuable than other leading listed financial companies. This is the best listing in two calendar years, even as five other companies have clocked listing gains over 100%, including Avenue Supermarts, which had jumped 114% on the listing day. IRCTC is a monopoly and provides catering services to Indian Railways, sells tickets online and packaged drinking water.
Full story
Loans to the tune of `81,781 crore were disbursed by the public-sector banks (PSBs) in just nine days through October 9 when the first phase of the outreach programme was organised in various districts, with advances to new customers having made up for as much as `34,342 crore, the finance ministry said on Monday, calling the programme a major success in improving the flow of credit to support economic growth. After a meeting with chiefs of PSBs and top government officials, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the drive saw disbursement to all critical segments of the economy ahead of the Durga Puja festival.
Full story
Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Monday downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance to B2 from Ba2, citing the company’s ongoing challenges in terms of accessing funds. Moody’s also downgraded Indiabulls’ foreign and local currency senior secured medium-term note (MTN) programme ratings to (P)B2 from (P)Ba2. The outlook on all ratings, where applicable, remains negative, the rating firm said in a statement. This means that Moody’s does not expect the ratings to be upgraded.
Full story
Gold prices held steady below the $1,500 per ounce level on Tuesday as markets braced for talks between Britain and the European Union that will determine how smooth Britain’s departure will be from the trading bloc. Spot gold were flat at $1,492.83 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. U.S. gold futures were a shade lower at $1,496.90.
Full story
VTB Capital, representing a clutch of lenders to the Essel Group, on Monday said that it had secured the right to potentially monetise the 10.71% stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Last week, VTB Capital had disclosed that the said stake in Zee was pledged with it against a loan facility entered in September 2017. On Monday, VTB Capital said that it had enforced certain security rights granted to lenders in order to protect their interests in accordance with the terms of the financing arrangement.
Full story
Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday after falling heavily in the previous session, as weak Chinese economic data for September added to lingering concerns about the feasibility of the U.S.-China trade deal announced by President Trump late last week. Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.5%, to $59.067 barrel by 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was at $53.38 a barrel, down 21 cents or 0.4%.
Full story
Paytm is close to scoring $2 billion of new financing from investors including Jack Ma’s Ant Financial and SoftBank Group Corp., a person familiar with the matter said, describing a mega-deal that will raise the temperature in India’s increasingly heated financial payments arena. Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management is also in discussions to join a funding round that values the country’s top online financial services firm at $16 billion, the person said, asking not to be identified talking about a private deal. The funding will be split evenly between equity and debt and is aimed at helping Paytm fend off an influx of rivals, the person said. Talks are in their final stages but the terms could still change, the person added.
Full story