Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indices are likely to open under pressure, suggests SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 89 points or half a percent down at 18,133.0 on the Singaporean exchange ahead of the weekly F&O expiry session. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex closed above 61000 and NSE Nifty 50 above 18150. The 30-share BSE benchmark rose 390.02 pts or 0.64% to close at 61,045.74 and the Nifty 50 climbed 112.05 pts or 0.61% to 18,165.35. Bank Nifty rose 0.55%, Nifty IT advanced 0.41%, and Nifty Pharma increased 0.66%.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is expected to post double-digit growth in topline for the quarter ended December 2022 quarter. However, its operating margins are expected to fall on-year due to increasing advertising spends, according to analysts. HUL is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings numbers on Thursday, 19 January.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates, Thursday, 19 January
The US markets concluded in red on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 613.89 points or 1.81% to 33,296.96. The S&P 500 dropped 62.11 pts or 1.56% to 3,928.86 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 138.10 pts or 1.24% to 10,957.01.
“The Nifty index has broken out strongly from a falling wedge pattern, which is a bullish reversal pattern. The bulls regained control and surpassed the 18,100 barriers, demonstrating strong momentum. The index remains in a buy-on-dip mode with support at 17,900, where fresh put writing has been witnessed. The index's next immediate resistance stands at 18,200, and a breach will see sharp short-term movement toward 18,500-18,600 levels.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Bank Nifty remained volatile before ending around the day's high. On the daily chart, the banking index has closed above the 50-day exponential moving average. The momentum indicator has entered a bullish crossover. Furthermore, the index has remained above the 200-day moving average. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 42500; a rally may come upon a decisive breakout above the 42500 mark.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.