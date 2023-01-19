Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indices are likely to open under pressure, suggests SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 89 points or half a percent down at 18,133.0 on the Singaporean exchange ahead of the weekly F&O expiry session. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex closed above 61000 and NSE Nifty 50 above 18150. The 30-share BSE benchmark rose 390.02 pts or 0.64% to close at 61,045.74 and the Nifty 50 climbed 112.05 pts or 0.61% to 18,165.35. Bank Nifty rose 0.55%, Nifty IT advanced 0.41%, and Nifty Pharma increased 0.66%.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is expected to post double-digit growth in topline for the quarter ended December 2022 quarter. However, its operating margins are expected to fall on-year due to increasing advertising spends, according to analysts. HUL is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings numbers on Thursday, 19 January.

Live Updates

