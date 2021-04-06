Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; India Inc.’s hiring activity stays strong despite covid threat

Asian peers were trading in the negative during the early hours of trade with TOPIX, Nikkei 225, Shanghai Composite, and KOSDAQ all down in the red. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices sank on Monday as fear surrounding the second coronavirus wave gripped investors. S&P BSE Sensex ended 870 points lower at 49,159 while the Nifty 50 settled at 14,637. On Tuesday, Dalal Street could witness a muted start as SGX Nifty traded flat. Asian peers were trading in the negative with TOPIX, Nikkei 225, Shanghai Composite, and KOSDAQ all down in the red. Wall Street, on the other hand, jumped to end at record highs on Monday.

While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country as cases rise amid the second wave of the pandemic, it is yet to cast a shadow on the hiring momentum. The count of active jobs, refreshed and accepting applicants reached the 2.9-lakh mark, against 2.6 lakh in February 2021. Data collected by Xpheno, a Bengaluru-based specialist staffing firm that tracks the data, showed that job openings in March 2021 were 18% higher compared with the closing figures of March 2020. However, in the second half of March, there was a marginal slowdown in the hiring activity.

