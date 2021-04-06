Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; India Inc.’s hiring activity stays strong despite covid threat

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat during the early hours of trade on Tuesday morning, hinting at a muted start to equity markets.
Asian peers were trading in the negative during the early hours of trade with TOPIX, Nikkei 225, Shanghai Composite, and KOSDAQ all down in the red.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices sank on Monday as fear surrounding the second coronavirus wave gripped investors. S&P BSE Sensex ended 870 points lower at 49,159 while the Nifty 50 settled at 14,637. On Tuesday, Dalal Street could witness a muted start as SGX Nifty traded flat. Asian peers were trading in the negative with TOPIX, Nikkei 225, Shanghai Composite, and KOSDAQ all down in the red. Wall Street, on the other hand, jumped to end at record highs on Monday.
While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country as cases rise amid the second wave of the pandemic, it is yet to cast a shadow on the hiring momentum. The count of active jobs, refreshed and accepting applicants reached the 2.9-lakh mark, against 2.6 lakh in February 2021. Data collected by Xpheno, a Bengaluru-based specialist staffing firm that tracks the data, showed that job openings in March 2021 were 18% higher compared with the closing figures of March 2020. However, in the second half of March, there was a marginal slowdown in the hiring activity.
Highlights
Piramal Enterprises’ (PEL) wholly owned pharma subsidiary Piramal Pharma (PPL) has announced the acquisition of Hemmo Pharma for an upfront cash consideration of Rs 7.75 billion and additional milestone linked payments. PPL believes that Hemmo’s forte in peptide API manufacturing will not only complement the existing CDMO business but also provide additional growth opportunity as well as provide vertical integration led benefits. In our assumption, the deal is valued at 7.0xFY21E sales and 20.0xFY21E EV/EBITDA.
Target - Rs 2,278 per share
Read more
The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said that she is working with other countries to agree on a global minimum corporate tax rate to end a “30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates", Reuters reported. The move comes as US President Joe Biden looks to increase US Corporate Tax rate to 28%.
Strong economic data in the United States has helped lift indices near-record levels on Wall Street. On Monday NASDAQ zoomed 1.67% while S&P 500 was up 1.44% and Dow Jones climbed 1.13%.
The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic failed to cast a shadow on the hiring momentum in March as the count of active jobs, refreshed and accepting applicants reached the 2.9-lakh mark, against 2.6 lakh in February 2021. The good news is the job openings in March 2021 were 18% higher compared with the closing figures of March 2020. According to Xpheno, a Bengaluru-based specialist staffing firm that tracks the data, with a slight moderation of pace in the second half of the month, the overall figure was set on a trajectory for a record-setting of 3 lakh openings.
Read full story