Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; RBI tells HDFC Bank to stop issuing new credit cards

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices closed flat with a positive bias on Thursday as Dalal Street witnessed yet another volatile trading session. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 44,632 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,133. Broader markets were again outperforming the benchmarks with midcap and smallcap stocks zooming ahead. On Friday morning, cues from global peers seem mixed. Stock markets in the United States closed with gains on Thursday with Dow Jones gaining 0.29% and NASDAQ jumping 0.23%. However, Asian Peers, including Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and TOPIX were in the red. South Korean equity indices were trading with gains. SGX Nifty was trading over 35 points higher.

India’s most valuable lender was pulled down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday for its repeated digital service outage. The central bank has asked HDFC Bank to halt any new digital launches and stopped it from signing up new credit card customers until the lender checks and rectifies the lapses. The move comes weeks after the latest disruption at HDFC Bank which was aided by a power outage at its facility. HDFC Bank shares closed 2.13% lower on Thursday as the worst performing Sensex constituent.

