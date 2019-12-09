Share market LIVE: Sensex under pressure, Nifty near 11,900; Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints top gainers

The Sensex was down about 35 points to 40,403, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. Image: PTI

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was down about 35 points to 40,403, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping upto 2%. Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Street’s momentum after surprisingly strong US jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about China’s economy due to the prolonged Sino-US trade war. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.3% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%, with Australian stocks and South Korea’s Kospi up 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. The dollar held firm on Monday after data showed surprise strength in the US jobs market, but the currency was restrained from moving higher by worries about an escalation in the US-China trade war. The dollar index stood almost flat at 97.704 in early Asian trade on Monday, after rising 0.3% on Friday, Reuters reported. Shares of auto major Maruti Suzuki increases production following nine consecutive months of cuts. We bring to you LIVE updates.