Share market LIVE: Sensex under pressure, Nifty near 11,900; Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was down about 35 points to 40,403, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping upto 2%. The dollar held firm on Monday after data showed surprise strength in the US jobs market, but the currency was restrained from moving higher by worries about an escalation in the US-China trade war. The dollar index stood almost flat at 97.704 in early Asian trade on Monday, after rising 0.3% on Friday, Reuters reported. Shares of auto major Maruti Suzuki increases production following nine consecutive months of cuts. We bring to you LIVE updates.
We attended ICICI Bank’s (ICICIBC’s) analyst day, wherein the bank highlighted the progress that its different businesses are making and how well it is positioned to capitalise on the exciting opportunities in financial services. The topics of discussion ranged around management’s efforts to build a strong bank with best-in-class digital capabilities, the usage of technology to accelerate growth across business verticals and maintain healthy operating metrics, collaboration with start-ups to offer improved customer proposition, penetrate newer markets and reduce operating costs, and maximisation of the risk calibrated core operating profit as it follows a ‘One Bank One RoE’ approach.
Britain’s general election campaign enters its frenetic final stages on Monday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn desperately seeking votes ahead of Thursday’s crucial poll. Johnson is hoping to regain the Conservative majority lost by his predecessor Theresa May in the last election, just two years ago, while Corbyn is aiming to upset the odds and usher in the first Labour government for nine years. Hanging over the election is the issue of Britain’s departure from the European Union, which will be thrown into doubt altogether should Johnson fail to achieve a majority.
Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Street’s momentum after surprisingly strong US jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about China’s economy due to the prolonged Sino-US trade war. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.3% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%, with Australian stocks and South Korea’s Kospi up 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. The modest Asian gains compared with Wall Street, which rose to near record highs on Friday on a strong jobs report and some sign of optimism about US.-China trade talks, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing within 0.2% of its peak set in late November.
