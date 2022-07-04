Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets began this week’s trade flat, dancing between marginal gains and losses. S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green but soon slipped into the red, hovering around 52,900. NSE Nifty 50 index was still above 15,700. Bank Nifty was up 0.50% along with broader markets. India VIX was up 3% touching 22 levels. IndusInd Bank stock was the top gainer on Sensex, followed by Powergrid, Hindustan Unilever, and Sun Pharma. Tata Steel was the top laggard, accompanied by M&M, and TCS.
The mega HDFC and HDFC Bank merger has been given the green light by the stock exchanges. In a filing, HDFC Bank informed investors that it has received an observation letter with ‘no adverse observations’ from BSE Limited and an observation letter with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, both dated July 2, 2022. However, it must be noted that the merger is yet to get a nod from the Reserve Bank of India, Competition Commission of India, and the National Company Law Tribunal. Shareholders and creditors of both HDFC and HDFC Bank are also yet to give their consent for the merger. Earlier in April this year, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
After having opened with marginal gains, Sensex and Nifty began trading with marginal losses on Monday morning as tug of war between bulls and bears continued.
Sensex started the day flat with marginal gains and so did Nifty 50 as its hovered above 15750.
“Nifty on daily charts has formed a bullish hammer pattern though its placement is not ideal. Nifty has a fair chance of extending this upmove. A breach of 15927 could take it to the gap resistance of 16172, which may be tough to breach. In case this is breached, the upward momentum will accelerate,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
Bulls attempted a comeback in the Indian bourses last week as Sensex and Nifty managed to end in positive territory despite most of the global markets closing on a negative note. Soft oil price, favourable government policy, improved GST collection (Rs 1.44 lakh crore, up 56.5% YoY) and impressive June auto monthly sales data boosted the market sentiment. Sensex gained 180 point (0.3%) to settle at 52,907 while NSE Nifty index advanced 53 points or 0.3% to end at 15,752.
Sensex rises 100 points in pre-open session while Nifty was trading with losses.
The prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, July 4 were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at steady prices for more than a month now. Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
The Nifty 50 index ended the week slightly lower after trading mostly within a 350-point range. The short-term trend continues to remain bearish, but the nifty has outshone its global peers, with most global equity indices trading or breaking below their recent support. The 15930 resistance level has become a critical resistance level, which needs to be broken to confirm the short-term uptrend. As long as the Nifty does not break above this level, traders should maintain a neutral to a faintly negative outlook. Negative global sentiments are likely to keep the market under strain till then.
~ Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities
Since April 5, the Nifty 50 is trading in a lower high lower low formation and whenever prices retrace near its 21-day exponential moving average which is placed at 15880 levels we find a strong resistance and the price drifts lower after. On the weekly chart, the Nifty is forming a lower high, lower low pattern, indicting the negative undertone of the index.
Domestic stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were looking to start in red on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 16.50 points or 0.10 per cent down at 15,728 on Singaporean Exchange. In the session, the Sensex shed 111 points or 0.21% on Friday to settle at 52,907 while NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 28.20 points or 0.18% to end at 15,752. Analysts say this week will mark the beginning of the earnings season and the IT major, TCS, would announce its number on July 8. Read full story
SGX Nifty was down 16 points on Monday morning. The marginal loss on SGX Nifty suggests a muted start for both the benchmark indices.
“… till the Nifty trades above 15500 mark, one should continue to trade with a positive bias and look for stock specific buying opportunities in the coming week. On the higher side, 15850-15900 is seen as the immediate near term resistance on the lower time frame charts and a breakout from this should lead Nifty towards the retracement marks of 15990 and 16180,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
The proposal of merger of HDFC with its banking subsidiary HDFC Bank, the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history, has got approval from stock exchanges.Both HDFC and HDFC Bank have got no-objection from both stock exchanges. HDFC Bank has received observation letter with ‘no adverse observations’ from BSE Limited and observation letter with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, both dated July 2, 2022, HDFC Bank said in a filing.