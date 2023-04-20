09:41 (IST) 20 Apr 2023

Nifty slippage below 17574 will deflate upside hopes

“Upswings failed to take flight despite several attempts yesterday, as has been the case in the last few days. Consequently, a narrowing range pattern appears to be information with 17574 guarding downsides on all days. This sets up an environment for a strong push higher with the 17976 objective back in play. Alternatively, slippage below 17574 or inability to clear 17700/740 on the rise, will deflate upside hopes, but may not lead to a vertical fall as such, with 17500 initially as well as 17370/270ready to step in. Either way, expect expansion in trading ranges,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.