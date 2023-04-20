Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened marginally higher on weekly F&O expiry. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.55 points or 0.06% to 17,629.30 and BSE Sensex rose 144.02 points or 0.24% to 59,711.82. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 62.55 points or 0.15% to 42,216.55 and Nifty IT rose 123.30 points or 0.46% to 26,810.75. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were UltraTech Cement, Titan, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and ITC while the top losers were Apollo Hospital, Divis Lab, Cipla, ONGC and Eicher Motors.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“The Nifty and Bank Nifty indices have seen profit booking at higher levels over the past three trading sessions. Currently, the Nifty's crucial support levels are at 17450-17500, while its resistance levels are placed at 17720-17750. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty is experiencing support at 41900-42000 and resistance at 42350-42400. At present, there is no definitive trend in either benchmark, and it is advisable to avoid trading until these aforementioned levels are breached,” said Ameya Ranadive, CMT, CFte, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“Upswings failed to take flight despite several attempts yesterday, as has been the case in the last few days. Consequently, a narrowing range pattern appears to be information with 17574 guarding downsides on all days. This sets up an environment for a strong push higher with the 17976 objective back in play. Alternatively, slippage below 17574 or inability to clear 17700/740 on the rise, will deflate upside hopes, but may not lead to a vertical fall as such, with 17500 initially as well as 17370/270ready to step in. Either way, expect expansion in trading ranges,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“In the absence of strong positive or negative triggers, the current consolidation phase will continue. There are some sectoral trends within this consolidation phase that are significant from an investor perspective. One, IT is weak and might continue to remain weak. Two, pharma is showing resilience and this sector stands to benefit from the recent spread of Covid, though mild, in many places. Three, new age digital consumer stocks are showing strength. Institutional accumulation is happening in some of these stocks and at current levels, their risk-reward ratio appears favourable,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Adani Ports shares jumped 1.15% to Rs 666 after the board said it would consider partial buyback of debt securities in the financial year, either denominated in INR or USD, in this financial year, subject to market conditions.
ITC shares rose 0.83% to Rs 401.70. The diversified conglomerate is set to acquire Sproutlife over the next three to four years.
Equitas Small Finance Bank shares rose 0.40% to Rs 70.08 after the RBI granted the lender the Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) License, which allows it to act as a dealer for foreign exchange.
NBCC shares jumped 2.26% to Rs 38.97 after the Public Works Department, Puducherry awarded NBCC with work orders for providing comprehensive design, engineering and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for planning, designing and execution of disabled accessible platform along roads, iconic cycle track, remodelling sewage system, recycled water network transmission and providing tertiary treatment plant works. The total consideration for this project is Rs 207.92 crore.
IndusInd Bank shares rose 0.46% o Rs 1125.10 after the bank said it has entered into a long-term loan agreement of $100 million with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) through its Gujarat-based GIFT City branch to fund Japanese construction equipment companies in India.
Tata Communications shares fell 0.75% to Rs 1184.80 after its net profit fell 11%. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
HCL Tech shares rose 0.48% to Rs 1042.95 ahead of the Q4 results announcement. The firm is expected to report a double-digit growth in revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, with estimates going as high as around 20.4%, aided by ramp up of deals, well distributed across large and medium sized deals.
Bank Nifty rose 62.55 points or 0.15% to 42,216.55 and Nifty IT rose 123.30 points or 0.46% to 26,810.75.
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.55 points or 0.06% to 17,629.30 and BSE Sensex rose 144.02 points or 0.24% to 59,711.82.
Domestic indices ended the pre-opening session in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 19.85 points or 0.11% to 17,638.60 and BSE Sensex rose 18.22 points or 0.03% to 59,586.02.
“Bank Nifty index continued to trade in a narrow range one day before the weekly expiry. The options data suggest support at 42,000 and resistance at 42,500 where put and call writing respectively is visible. The undertone remains bullish as long as the index holds the support of 42,000 on the downside,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty has support at 41500-41700 while resistance is placed at 42500-42700 range,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
Bank Nifty longs above 42320 for 42500/higher/ short below 41950. Bank Nifty first support at 42030 and then 41892 while resistance at 42341 and 42514, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“The outlook remains optimistic, and a buy-on-dips strategy will be employed until the Nifty’s important support level of 17550 is not breached on the downside. The volume profile indicates Index has strong support around the 17450-17550 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 17700 followed by 17800 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 17500 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“Both Bulls and Bears are trying to defend their respective boundaries. The ideal strategy to trade this sideways consolidation is to take a contrarian view at the extremes of the range. So, traders should look for signs of strength around 17500 and go long. During this consolidation phase, we can expect sector rotation and stock-specific price action. The range of consolidation for Nifty is likely to be 17500 – 17800 for the next few trading sessions,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty has now approached a key support zone formed by Trendline breakout levels and 200SMA coinciding around 17550 – 17500 levels. For the weekly expiry, we sense prices to defend these key levels and aggressive traders can opt to buy very close around it for a strong bounce back. If in case the support is broken, then the correction may deepen, which we don’t see in the current situation. On the flip side, immediate resistance is now seen at 17750 – 17800 levels, where one can look to book profits,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
“A decisive fall below the 200DMA (17587) may trigger the panic button. In that case, Nifty might fall down towards the 17400 level, where the next level of support lies. The momentum indicator is indicating weakness with its bearish crossover on the daily timeframe. Therefore, the near-term trend looks negative, while the short-term set up remains buy-on dips until the Nifty falls below 17400 decisively,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
An attempt for downward extension was seen yesterday as the previous day’s low was broken. IT. Further weakness below 17574 for the target of 17500. Buy dips near 17500. Nifty first support at 17574 and then 17500 while resistance at 17710 and 17750, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“Nifty undertone remains bullish as even though the index remained in a slender range; individual stocks continued to give mesmerizing moves. As we advance, we may continue to see the Index consolidating in a range of 17500 – 17900 and meanwhile, traders are advised to keep a tab around 17570 – 17500 levels to go long. On the flip side, the immediate hurdles are clearly visible in the range of 17800 – 17900,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.
NSE has put no stocks under the F&O ban on Thursday, April 20. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 13.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold equities worth a net Rs 110.42 crore on 19 April, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices fell on Thursday as muted U.S. economic data and expectations of interest rate hikes pushed up the U.S. dollar, prompting fear of a stronger dollar hurting global oil demand by making it more expensive. Brent futures for June delivery were down by 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.76 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for May delivery lost 28 cents, or 0.35%, to trade at $78.88.
“Markets may see a firm opening on the back of an upmove in SGX Nifty, although other Asian gauges are exhibiting a mixed trend. Intra-day, local benchmarks may witness sideways movement as concerns over more rate hikes in key European economies and the US could dampen sentiment and trigger further rounds of corrections. The sentiments are also dented after FIIs were net sellers in last two-trading sessions to the tune of Rs 1,357 crore. The technical landscape suggests Nifty could extend correction and trade volatile with the biggest support seen at its 200 DMA at 17588 mark. For the index, the key hurdle is at the 17863 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The US market ended the overnight session mostly flat– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.23%, S&P 500 dipped 0.01% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.03%.
Asian markets were trading in mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.42%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropping 0.37%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.29% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.18%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 points or 0.22% higher at 17,693 in the early morning trade.