09:31 (IST) 21 Apr 2023

HCL Tech share price jumps 3%

HCL Technologies share price jumped 2.79% to Rs 1,066.45 today after the IT company declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share, taking the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 48 per share. In Q4 FY23, the company’s net profit jumped 11% on-year to Rs 3,983 crore, surpassing analyst estimates against Rs 3,593 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue came in at Rs 26,606, up 18% from Rs 22,597 crore during the same quarter in the previous year. The record date has been fixed as April 28, 2023, for the payment of the interim dividend and the payment date has been set as May 9, 2023.

