Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 80 pts, Sensex, Nifty to open in green; ICRA says Indian GDP to shrink by 9.5%

Nifty Futures were trading 80.35 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 10,778 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to in the positive territory on Friday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 80.35 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 10,778 on Singaporean Exchange. The 30-share Sensex was up by 419.87 points or 1.16 per cent to close at 36,471.68. The benchmark Nifty was up by 121.75 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 10,739.95. Most of the Asian peers were trading with gains on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.1 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.59 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices edged lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.34per cent while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73 per cent.

Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases and localised lockdowns in the country, a ratings agency has further downgraded India GDP outlook for the ongoing fiscal. “ICRA has sharply revised its forecast for the contraction in Indian GDP in FY2021 (at constant 2011-12 prices), to 9.5% from its earlier assessment of 5.0%,” a report said. The same can be attributed to a rising number of coronavirus infections which has also led to a spate of localised lockdowns in some states and cities.

Read More