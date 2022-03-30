Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up start on Wednesday, a day before monthly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 155.50 points or 1 per cent up at 17533.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Derivative monthly expiry and auto sales numbers will remain in focus. Analysts say that volatility will continue to remain high, and suggest investors to focus on stocks selection and traders to keep hedge positions. In the previous session, BSE Sensex added 350.16 points or 0.61% to settle at 57,943.65 points, while the broader Nifty50 gained 103.30 points to end the session at 17,325.30 points. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.75%, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.35%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.86%. In overnight on Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 338.30 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.84%, and the S&P 500 gained about 1.23% to 4,631.60.

Hariom Pipe IPO will open for subscription on 30 March, and close on 5 April 2022. This would be the third and final initial public offering to open this month. Hyderabad-based company will raise around Rs 130 crore, at the upper end of the price band.