Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Sensex, Nifty; Happiest Minds Technologies IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are staring at a gap-down opening on Monday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 55 points or 0.48 per cent down at 11,320. In today’s trade, investors are likely to watch developments with respect to the India-China border issue. Besides, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement will continue to sway investor sentiment. Today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at 10.30 am through video conference. In the early trade on Monday, Asian stock markets edged higher with the Shanghai composite up 0.32 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was little changed while the Topix index added 0.14 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was 0.67 per cent higher. On Friday, US major indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 159.42 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 28,133.31, the S&P 500 lost 2811 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 3,426.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.97 points, or 1.27 per cent to 11,313.13.
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited IPO to open from today. The company raised Rs 316 crore as part of their anchor book subscription from 25 anchor investors. The offer will close for subscription 9th September 2020. The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 166 per equity share. The bids can be made for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.
Highlights
Nifty set to open with gap down on the back of a mixed bag global cues. The US market closed in red on the second consecutive day. Technically, it has indicated short term correction. The tech stocks are facing a sharp profit booking. The Asian markets are trading a mixed bag. For the day, the strategy should be selling on the rise. One can also trade with buying monthly indices PUT of monthly expiry: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
Domestic benchmark indices could start Monday’s trading session with losses, as SGX Nifty trades over 30 points lower during the early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter this week’s trading after erasing almost all gains made since August 21, last week. The sell-off was in line with global peers that saw a sudden slip after weeks of gains. Analysts say that traders could be cautious this week about the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. Banking and finance companies will also remain in focus with issues around interest collection during the moratorium period being argued in the Supreme Court.
United Spirits (USL) has been our key anti-consensus ‘REDUCE’ call (20% ‘REDUCE’ on Street vs 80% ‘BUY/HOLD’). The stock has underperformed the FMCG Nifty by 25% since its peak in mid-February and is down 26% thereof. This was also due to low visibility on its delisting. Diageo Plc has taken a write-down of GBP772 mn for the Indian market, recognising the impact of Covid-19: Edelweiss
IT consulting and software firm Happiest Minds Technologies will initiate the process of entering the bourses on Monday as its Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens for subscription. The Rs 700 crore issue will be accompanied by an offer for sale for 35.66 million shares and a fresh issue of Rs 6.6 million shares. Happiest Minds will be the first IPO to be up for subscription after Rossari Biotech, which saw a resounding response from investors, taking the share price up almost 100% from the issue price so far.
