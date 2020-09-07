Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Sensex, Nifty; Happiest Minds Technologies IPO opens today

Nifty futures were trading 55 points or 0.48 per cent down at 11,320

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are staring at a gap-down opening on Monday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 55 points or 0.48 per cent down at 11,320. In today’s trade, investors are likely to watch developments with respect to the India-China border issue. Besides, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement will continue to sway investor sentiment. Today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at 10.30 am through video conference. In the early trade on Monday, Asian stock markets edged higher with the Shanghai composite up 0.32 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was little changed while the Topix index added 0.14 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was 0.67 per cent higher. On Friday, US major indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 159.42 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 28,133.31, the S&P 500 lost 2811 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 3,426.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.97 points, or 1.27 per cent to 11,313.13.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited IPO to open from today. The company raised Rs 316 crore as part of their anchor book subscription from 25 anchor investors. The offer will close for subscription 9th September 2020. The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 166 per equity share. The bids can be made for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

