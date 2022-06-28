Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have started the week on a positive note with benchmark indices zooming on Monday. However, India VIX has also gained and breached the 21 levels. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 53,161, after gaining 433 points or 0.82% while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 132 points or 0.85% to settle at 15,832. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was down in the red, signalling a tepid to gap-down start for indices. Global cues were weak after Wall Street equity indices ended with losses on Monday. Major Asian stock markets, except Nikkei 225 and TOPIX, were seen mirroring the move.

The 47th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will begin today. The council is expected to consider rate hikes for a slew of items and steps to check evasion like biometric authentication of ‘high-risk taxpayers’. The GST Council will also consider a report of the panel of state ministers headed by Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal on making e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of gold above a threshold of Rs 2 lakh. However, the termination of the revenue compensation for states is likely to be a hot topic of discussion between states and the centre.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates