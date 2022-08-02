Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty extended their rally on Monday as the headline indices and broader markets soared higher. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 545 points or 0.95% to end at 58,115, while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled at 17,340, up 1.06%. India VIX, however, was also seen soaring higher ending above 17 levels. Entering Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a reversal could be on the cards after the sharp up-move in recent days. Global cues were weak after Wall Street slumped and Asian stock markets mirrored the fall.
GST collection in the month of July clocked in at Rs 1.49 lakh crore, up 28% from the year-ago period, aided by booming economic activity, improved compliance, high inflation and a broadening of the tax base. The monthly average mop-up in the April-July period was an impressive Rs 1.5 trillion, up 35% on year. If this pace is sustained through March 2023, gross GST receipts in the current financial year, including compensation cess proceeds, may exceed the estimate by a neat Rs 3 trillion, allowing the Centre to appropriate an additional Rs 80,000 crore after devolution to the states.
“The market message from the sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield to 2.57% from the recent high of 3.27% is that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle with only one more large hike in September and small hikes thereafter taking the terminal rate to around 3.5%. This has facilitated the rally in global markets with India emerging as one of the best performers. There is a consensus that India will be the fastest growing large economy in the world this year and next with the least vulnerability to a global growth slowdown. This, and the dollar index dipping to below 106 from the recent high of above 109, have paved the way for the return of FIIs who have turned consistent buyers now. The 2100-point rally in Nifty from the June lows has pushed the market into overbought territory with rising valuations. Markets are likely to consolidate in the near-term. Capital goods and autos (the PV and CV segments) are on a strong wicket,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street on Tuesday, as investors worried about the risk of global recession. There were also jitters about an escalation in Sino-U.S. tension with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan against the objections of China, which regards the self-governed island as a breakaway province,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
“As the supply situation for electronic components improves, the sector's prospects are expected to advance, aided by commodity price corrections and increased demand visibility. Since the beginning of April 2022, there has been a 30-40 percent correction in the international prices of aluminium, copper, and steel. In July, average domestic PV and CV volume increased by 17.7% and 37.8% YoY, respectively. We anticipate a revival in the 2-wheeler industry in the second half of the year, thanks to the festive season, good monsoon, and increased farm activity. Other positive indicators include an increase in the EV share and favourable valuation to support growth,” said Saji John, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.
The current rally of 13% is larger in magnitude since April 2022. Consequently, rallies are now getting bigger along with shallow correction, indicating structural improvement that makes us confident to upgrade target to 17500 in the month of August while 16700 remains immediate support as it is 61.8% retracement of current week’s rally (16438- 17172) coincided with the positive gap recorded post U.S. Fed meet outcome on 28th July 2022 (16641-16746). Hence, a temporary breather from hereon should be utilised as incremental buying opportunity.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel on August 2, were left untouched by OMCs once again. Prices have held steady for 69 days now across the country, except in Maharashtra. Pieces were cut in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month — a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
Zomato: With four companies in its kitty, food tech major Zomato is looking to have a multiple CEO structure for these businesses and may name the larger organisation, Eternal, for internal purposes.
ITC: ITC Ltd’s fiscal first quarter consolidated net profit jumped by over one-thirds over the previous year, helped by a healthy growth in sales. Read full story
“Considering global cues Nifty may consolidate. Major supports at 17200 and 16950. Major resistance at 17400 and 17500,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Stocks in Asia retreated Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that are supporting demand for bonds as a haven. Shares dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while futures for Hong Kong earlier shed more than 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined after July’s global stock market rebound stumbled into August.
SGX Nifty was down in the red on Tuesday morning. Nifty futures traded 70 points lower ahead of the opening bell.
The goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at Rs 1.49 trillion in July (June transactions), up 28% on year, thanks to resurgent economic activities, improved compliance, high inflation and a broadening of the tax base. The collections crossed the Rs 1.4-trillion mark for the fifth straight month. The July mop-up was also the second-highest in any month.