Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open positive; govt to announce steps to tackle coronavirus impact on industries

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open in green amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the broader Nifty 50 index closed below 12,000-mark at 11,992 points, down 53 points or 0.44 per cent while S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a sharp recovery in the last hour of the trade to end 161 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 40,894 points. Amid stock-specific action, Yes Bank will be excluded from the Nifty50 index, which will be replaced by Shree Cement. In the Asian market, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.14 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.61 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell 0.56 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, added 0.02 per cent eking out a record closing high. In the early trade, SGX Nifty was trading 49.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 12,068 indicating a flat to a positive start for the Indian bourses. On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 74.39 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 309.43 crore on a net basis, as per the data available on the NSE.
There are no concerns related to price rise so far due to Coronavirus, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said, adding that it’s early to talk about the impact of Coronavirus on the government’s Make in India mission. The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. There is no crisis situation yet as raw materials are available, said Nirmala Sitharaman in her press conference discussing the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on Indian trade and business.
Healthy traction in existing products and addition of in-licensed products facilitated robust growth in India/LATAM. However, the benefit was more than offset by intensified competition in key products in US generics. We maintain our EPS estimate for FY20/21/22. While the US generics business has a strong ANDA pipeline and the DF/Europe/API outlook remains promising, the return ratios are yet to improve meaningfully. Maintain ‘Neutral’. Sales were up 5.1% y-o-y at Rs26.4b (in-line), led by India (+18.2% y-o-y to Rs7.9b; 30% of sales) and LATAM (+54.1% y-o-y to Rs1.6b; 6% of sales) as well as API segment (+9.6% y-o-y to Rs2.6b; 10% of sales). RoW (12% of sales) was muted with 0.4% y-o-y growth to Rs3.4b.
Ashok Leyland reported Q3FY20 Ebitda of Rs2.3 bn (-65% y-o-y) in Q3FY20, which was 23% lower than our estimates led by lower-than-expected ASPs and lower-than-expected gross margin. We expect M&HCV industry to remain under pressure till H1FY21E due to weak economic scenario and steep price increase post BS-VI implementation. However, we expect domestic CV cycle to revive from H2FY21E onwards. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a revised fair value of Rs100 (from Rs95 earlier). Stock offers 8/12% free cash yield on our FY2021-22E estimates.
Yes Bank, the distressed private sector lender, will be excluded from the Nifty50 index, said the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It will be replaced by Shree Cement, which will become a part of the benchmark index. In a statement released by NSE, the exchange said: “The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from March 27, 2020.”
Bears continued to dominate the Indian equity benchmark indices, led by unsupportive global cues. Weak domestic data, muted earnings and the concern over global economic growth slowdown due to coronavirus are likely to weigh on the market sentiments. Hence, we would remain cautious on the Indian markets in the near term. Investors would keep a watch on the movement of currency and crude oil prices, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Even though the impact of the Coronavirus on the Indian economy has been limited so far, there is a risk that industries like pharma & electronics may be seriously impacted if the disruption in supply chains persists for long. It is important that the government take precautionary steps to look for alternative sources of supply. Steps like a waiver of import duties may be considered since imports from alternative sources will be costlier, says Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Indian markets could open mildly positive today despite mixed US markets on Tuesday but largely positive Asian markets today. The rupee ended weaker at Rs 71.56 against the dollar on Tuesday versus Rs 71.29 against the dollar on Monday. Indian markets corrected further on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. In the process it formed the longest losing streak of 2020. A sharp recovery from the lows helped to curb some of the losses. Market sentiments continued to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Nifty lost 53.3 points or 0.44% to close at 11,992.5. Technically, while the Nifty has corrected Tuesday, it could take support from 11908 while 12098 could provide resistance. For the next few days the index could consolidate in a range between the 11700-12300 levels, says Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.