Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open positive; govt to announce steps to tackle coronavirus impact on industries

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open in green amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the broader Nifty 50 index closed below 12,000-mark at 11,992 points, down 53 points or 0.44 per cent while S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a sharp recovery in the last hour of the trade to end 161 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 40,894 points. Amid stock-specific action, Yes Bank will be excluded from the Nifty50 index, which will be replaced by Shree Cement. In the Asian market, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.14 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.61 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell 0.56 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, added 0.02 per cent eking out a record closing high. In the early trade, SGX Nifty was trading 49.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 12,068 indicating a flat to a positive start for the Indian bourses. On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 74.39 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 309.43 crore on a net basis, as per the data available on the NSE.

There are no concerns related to price rise so far due to Coronavirus, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said, adding that it’s early to talk about the impact of Coronavirus on the government’s Make in India mission. The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. There is no crisis situation yet as raw materials are available, said Nirmala Sitharaman in her press conference discussing the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on Indian trade and business.

