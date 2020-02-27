Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open lower, Voda Idea in focus; govt monitoring coronavirus impact on economy

S&P BSE Sensex ended 392 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 39.888, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 11,678, down 119 points or 1.01 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Concerns over coronavirus spread on the global economy impacted the investor sentiment. Domestic equity market Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 392 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 39.888, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 11,678, down 119 points or 1.01 per cent. Asian share markets slipped on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5 per cent lower while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.77 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 26,957.59, the S&P 500 dropped 11.82 points to 3,116.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.16 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 8,980.78.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the India bourses, with a 93 points loss or 0.79 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,725-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy. The minister also said that the process of merger of public sector banks was underway as per the schedule. The government has announced to merge 10 sector state-run banks to create four bigger lenders. The government is “closely monitoring” the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, she said.

