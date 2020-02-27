  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Market LIVE Sensex Nifty to open lower Voda Idea in focus govt monitoring coronavirus impact on economy

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open lower, Voda Idea in focus; govt monitoring coronavirus impact on economy

By: |
Updated:Feb 27, 2020 8:10:59 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian share markets slipped on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveS&P BSE Sensex ended 392 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 39.888, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 11,678, down 119 points or 1.01 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Concerns over coronavirus spread on the global economy impacted the investor sentiment. Domestic equity market Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 392 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 39.888, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 11,678, down 119 points or 1.01 per cent. Asian share markets slipped on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5 per cent lower while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.77 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 26,957.59, the S&P 500 dropped 11.82 points to 3,116.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.16 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 8,980.78.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the India bourses, with a 93 points loss or 0.79 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,725-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy. The minister also said that the process of merger of public sector banks was underway as per the schedule. The government has announced to merge 10 sector state-run banks to create four bigger lenders. The government is “closely monitoring” the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, she said.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:10 (IST)27 Feb 2020
    Asian stocks slip

    Asian share markets slipped on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5 per cent lower while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent.

    08:05 (IST)27 Feb 2020
    FII and DII data

    On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,336.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 2,785.67 crore on Wednesday, as per the data available on the NSE.

    08:05 (IST)27 Feb 2020
    Indian markets could open in negative: Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

    Indian markets could open in the negative today following mild loss in US indices overnight and weak Asian markets today. Markets corrected further on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive session. Selling intensified in the afternoon session. The Nifty lost 119.4 points or 1.01% to close at 11,678.5. Cash market turnover on NSE was higher than average as the Feb month derivatives expiry nears. Technically, with the Nifty moving down further, traders will need to watch if the Nifty can now hold above the next major supports at 11614; else the current downtrend is likely to continue. Any pullback rallies could find resistances at 11783-11812, says Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Analyst Corner: Tech Mahindra – Need to keep eye on rising pace of acquisitions
    2Govt decides to lift ban on onion exports as prices likely to fall sharply due to bumper crop
    3Indigo shares recover over 1% despite SEBI’s finding of corporate governance norms violation