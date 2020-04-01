Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to start FY21 on negative note; PSU banks merger to come into effect from today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Ending the financial year 2019-20 on a higher note, domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 4 per cent higher on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,028 points or 3.62 per cent up at 29,468.49, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,597 points. Asian shares fell on Wednesday as the coronavirus sharply slows global growth. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.86% in early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35% in early trade. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices tumbled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.32 points, or 1.84%, to 21,917.16, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or 1.60%, to 2,584.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.05 points, or 0.95%, to 7,700.10.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with a 102 points or 1.19 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8518 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Meeting the schedule for the amalgamation, the merger scheme for all the 10 public sector lenders into four bigger and stronger banks will come into force on April 1. The country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, on Saturday said all branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will function as branches of Punjab National Bank, the anchor bank, from April 1. Similarly, all branches of Allahabad Bank will function as branches of Indian Bank from that day, while all branches of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will function as branches of Union Bank of India from April 1

