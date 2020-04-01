Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to start FY21 on negative note; PSU banks merger to come into effect from today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Ending the financial year 2019-20 on a higher note, domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 4 per cent higher on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,028 points or 3.62 per cent up at 29,468.49, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,597 points. Asian shares fell on Wednesday as the coronavirus sharply slows global growth. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.86% in early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35% in early trade. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices tumbled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.32 points, or 1.84%, to 21,917.16, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or 1.60%, to 2,584.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.05 points, or 0.95%, to 7,700.10.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with a 102 points or 1.19 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8518 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Meeting the schedule for the amalgamation, the merger scheme for all the 10 public sector lenders into four bigger and stronger banks will come into force on April 1. The country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, on Saturday said all branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will function as branches of Punjab National Bank, the anchor bank, from April 1. Similarly, all branches of Allahabad Bank will function as branches of Indian Bank from that day, while all branches of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will function as branches of Union Bank of India from April 1
For the month of Apr, macro risk appetite driven by news flow around potential peaking of fresh covid-19 cases, would be the key driving force for foreign flows, while domestic funds continue to use the correction to increase equities allocation in dynamic asset allocation funds. Light positioning and thin volumes would lead to continued outsized moves in equity markets in both directions in the near-term, says S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services.
We’re seeing consistent buying interest in select FMCG majors and in fact some of these stocks are trading on the verge of making a new record high. Besides, select counters from the pharma pack too are attracting noticeable interest. On the flip side, PSU banking, auto and metal are seeing selling pressure on every rebound. Traders should align their positions keeping in mind the prevailing scenario. On the other hand, investors should not worry much about the daily fluctuations and maintain their focus on accumulating quality names in a phased manner, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
With the fall in VIX, we hope that the worst is behind us and the coming month will bring back smiles on the investors face. Having said that, it is too early to predict that as yet there is not much relief with regards to Corona Virus cases across the globe. Hence, we continue with our advice for traders to trade with proper risk management and keep booking timely profits due to higher volatility. As far as levels are concerned, 8240 is seen as the immediate support for the index followed by the 8000 mark whereas the near term resistance is seen around 8740-8800. Stocks from the above mentioned sector viz. FMCG, Pharma and IT should be on focus as these names are witnessing buying interest and hence could continue with the outperformance, says Ruchit Jain (Equity Technical Analyst, Angel Broking).
The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1 to shore up resources amid a war it is wagging to contain economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her budget for 2020-21 pegged gross borrowing in the new financial year at Rs 7.8 lakh crore, higher than Rs 7.1 lakh crore estimated in the current fiscal.
The government has missed the collection target for the current financial year from CPSE disinvestment set in the Revised Estimates of Budget by about Rs 14,700 crore. In the current financial year 2019-20, the actual disinvestment mop-up has come in at Rs 50,298.64 crore. In the Revised Estimates (RE), the government had estimated the disinvestment proceeds at Rs 65,000 crore, thus a shortfall of around Rs 14,700 crore.
