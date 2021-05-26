Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues on opening; Govt weighs fresh stimulus to aid economy

Most Asian stock markets were trading with positive bias on Wednesday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark equity indices have ended flat for two consecutive trading sessions now. On Tuesday’s closing, S&P BSE Sensex was at 50,637 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 15,208. Broader markets have traded flat. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 40 points, signalling some turbulence for domestic markets on the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed during the early hours of trade. Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday, with Dow Jones falling 0.24%. Most Asian stock markets, however, were trading with positive bias.

To soften the blow of the covid-19 pandemic, the government has initiated discussions on the need for another round of relief measures to aid the economy that has been juggling with lockdowns once again. However, given that the government had announced massive stimuli last year and further actions were planned through the Union Budget, any fresh stimulus could be smaller. Sectors like tourism and aviation and small and medium businesses that have been hit hard are expected to be among the key beneficiaries.

