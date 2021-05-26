Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues on opening; Govt weighs fresh stimulus to aid economy

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark equity indices have ended flat for two consecutive trading sessions now. On Tuesday’s closing, S&P BSE Sensex was at 50,637 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 15,208. Broader markets have traded flat. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 40 points, signalling some turbulence for domestic markets on the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed during the early hours of trade. Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday, with Dow Jones falling 0.24%. Most Asian stock markets, however, were trading with positive bias.
To soften the blow of the covid-19 pandemic, the government has initiated discussions on the need for another round of relief measures to aid the economy that has been juggling with lockdowns once again. However, given that the government had announced massive stimuli last year and further actions were planned through the Union Budget, any fresh stimulus could be smaller. Sectors like tourism and aviation and small and medium businesses that have been hit hard are expected to be among the key beneficiaries.
Highlights
"In absence of any major event, global cues will continue to dictate the market trend in near future. Besides, any news of unlocking by the state governments will also be closely watched as we’re seeing a sustained decline in new COVID cases. We feel the choppiness may continue especially in the F&O stocks ahead of the upcoming monthly expiry of May month contracts. Traders should align their positions accordingly and continue with the “buy on dips” approach," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd and Thematic Report by Religare Broking.
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down 44 points on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic equity markets. Headline indices on Dalal Street have been moving flat for the last two days now. However, Sensex and Nifty have held above their support levels and technical analysts continue to believe that the short term trend is positive. “There is a possibility of further consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1 or 2 sessions before showing upside bounce from the lows. Immediate support is placed at 15,130,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Investors could go for stock-specific trades in such a market.
If formalisation of employment – jobs with essential social security cover – gathered pace for a few years till 2020-21, the process has since taken a big hit due to the pandemic. New enrollment under the two prominent social security organisations – EPFO and ESIC – fell nearly a quarter on year in 2020-21, according to official data. Clearly, not just job creation, but even formalisation, which has been incentivised by the Narendra Modi government with a significant fiscal cost, has suffered as the pandemic ravaged the economy.
The government has initiated discussions on the need for the next round of relief measures to soften the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the severe second wave and near-Pan India lock-down have led to vigorous calls for more succour to lift economic activities.
