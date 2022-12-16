Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open in the red today amid weak global cues and rising interest rates globally. The SGX Nifty is trading 0.29% lower, as Nifty Futures are down 54 points on the Singaporean Exchange. Windfall tax has been slashed, the tax on crude petroleum has been revised from Rs 4,900/t to Rs 1,700/t and ATF from Rs 5/L to Rs 3.5/L.

US stocks lose gains and extend losses as central banks across Europe and the US Fed risk the chance of a recession to bring inflation under control by further interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 2.2%, while the S&P 500 slid 2.5% as 90% of its constituents closed in the red and Nasdaq sunk 3.2%. This tumble has erased the indices’ weekly gains. The Asia-Pacific markets continued their decline, with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.43% lower, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng loses 0.92% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.33%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 16 December