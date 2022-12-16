Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open in the red today amid weak global cues and rising interest rates globally. The SGX Nifty is trading 0.29% lower, as Nifty Futures are down 54 points on the Singaporean Exchange. Windfall tax has been slashed, the tax on crude petroleum has been revised from Rs 4,900/t to Rs 1,700/t and ATF from Rs 5/L to Rs 3.5/L.
US stocks lose gains and extend losses as central banks across Europe and the US Fed risk the chance of a recession to bring inflation under control by further interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 2.2%, while the S&P 500 slid 2.5% as 90% of its constituents closed in the red and Nasdaq sunk 3.2%. This tumble has erased the indices’ weekly gains. The Asia-Pacific markets continued their decline, with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.43% lower, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng loses 0.92% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.33%.
India’s merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on an on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry showed. The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6%. The latest trade numbers come after data released last month showed exports contracted 17% in October to $29.78 billion, making it the first time since February 2021 that monthly exports had fallen below the $30-billion mark and declined on an on-year basis. While exports barely rose in November, imports posted a 5.4% rise to $55.88 billion.
Weak global equities is indicating a rough start for local markets as the theme still revolves around the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rates going ahead. Another concern is the rupee has been gaining strength against the dollar at a rapid pace, which could prompt global investors to pull out money from the local equity markets resulting in a downward spiral. For traders, sell between 18475-18500 zones with targets at 18345 and 18127.
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC are the six stocks under the National Stock Exchange F&O ban list for 16 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 710.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 260.92 crore on 15 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart on Thursday, post small upside bounce of few sessions. Technically, this pattern indicates a sharp downward reversal in the market after the formation of lower top on Wednesday at 18696 levels. This is not a good sign and indicates more weakness in the short term.
The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pull back rally recently. The immediate support is placed at 18350 levels and a move below this support could drag index down to the next support of around 18150-18100 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 18550 levels.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“The Bank Nifty index witnessed the first big sell-off after a spectacular rally in the past 2 months. The index to resume the uptrend once again will have to surpass the hurdle of 44,000 on a closing basis. The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode and if the follow-up selling continues it can drag the index toward the 43,000-42,800 zone. The selling was seen across the board which has impacted the overall breadth of the markets.”
– Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
