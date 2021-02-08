Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Government to spend more over next 3 yrs to boost economy

Sensex now sits at 50,731 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,924. (image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session after having surged more than 9% in the Union Budget fuelled rally during the previous week. Sensex now sits at 50,731 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,924. SGX Nifty was trading 90 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets. Among Asian markets, Shanghai Composite was trading flat, while Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were up in the green. South Korean stock markets were down in the red.

To boost the pandemic-hit economy, the government of India is committed to higher capital expenditure not just in the coming fiscal year but over the next three years, principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said. He added that a sharp hike in capex in the recently announced Union Budget reflects the government’s economic strategy of rebuilding battered demand while ensuring that the supply side is expanded enough to move in tandem. The government has budgeted capital expenditure at Rs 5.45 lakh crore for FY22, which is 26.2% higher than the revised estimates of this fiscal year.

