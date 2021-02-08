Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Government to spend more over next 3 yrs to boost economy

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 90 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets.
Sensex now sits at 50,731 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,924.
(image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session after having surged more than 9% in the Union Budget fuelled rally during the previous week. Sensex now sits at 50,731 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,924. SGX Nifty was trading 90 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets. Among Asian markets, Shanghai Composite was trading flat, while Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were up in the green. South Korean stock markets were down in the red.
To boost the pandemic-hit economy, the government of India is committed to higher capital expenditure not just in the coming fiscal year but over the next three years, principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said. He added that a sharp hike in capex in the recently announced Union Budget reflects the government’s economic strategy of rebuilding battered demand while ensuring that the supply side is expanded enough to move in tandem. The government has budgeted capital expenditure at Rs 5.45 lakh crore for FY22, which is 26.2% higher than the revised estimates of this fiscal year.
Highlights
"We need to be stock specific or buying should be done only at major large supports. In the coming week, earlier crucial resistance 14750/49750 levels, would act as a major support for the market. In the worst-case scenario, we might see the levels of 14500/49000. On the higher side, 15250 and 15350 would be major hurdles for Nifty and for the Sensex it would be at 51500 and 52000 levels. The focus should be on Metals, Insurance and Pharmaceutical companies," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
India Inc continues to turn out encouraging numbers for the Q3FY21 earnings season with very few disappointments. The good news is that most companies have managed to notch up a very good top-line growth whether through better volumes or price increases or, in some cases, both. Even manufacturers of capital goods that were expected to see a fall in revenues have surprised the Street.
Read full story
Calibrated stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and a sharp hike in capex in the Budget for FY22reflect the government’s economic strategy of rebuilding battered demand while ensuring that the supply side is expanded enough to move in tandem, principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal told FE.
Read full story