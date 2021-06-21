Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Dalal Street; GST was a mistake, says Kerala FM

Asian stock markets were trading deep in the red on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls might look to regain control of domestic equity markets this week, after having seen some bearish sentiment kick in last week. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 52,344 points while the Nifty 50 index is at 15,683. SGX Nifty was down 191 points during the early hours of trade on Monday, hinting at a negative start for Dalal Street. Global cues too were in the red with Asian stock markets deep in the red. Wall Street benchmark indices had closed Friday’s trading session with losses. Last week the US Federal Reserve had made its intention of reversing some rate cuts by 2023 known.

Kerala finance minister, KN Balagopal, said that the 4-year old Goods and Services Tax (GST) was antithetical to federalism to begin with, adding to the list of state finance ministers seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the structure, design and administration of the taxation system. “Cooperative federalism is at stake. GST hasn’t yielded the promised revenue productivity. Let us at least learn from experience and restructure the tax. There are also genuine concerns over the (lack of) democratic functioning of the GST Council,” KN Balagopal said. Earlier, West Bengal’s Amit Mitra and Punjab’s Manpreet Singh Badal, have minced no words of late in their criticism of the GST Council’s way of functioning. KN Balagopal said that the Union government needs to instil confidence among all members of the GST Council that a truly democratic spirit will govern the council’s functioning.

