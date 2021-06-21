Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Dalal Street; GST was a mistake, says Kerala FM

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls might look to regain control of domestic equity markets this week, after having seen some bearish sentiment kick in last week. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 52,344 points while the Nifty 50 index is at 15,683. SGX Nifty was down 191 points during the early hours of trade on Monday, hinting at a negative start for Dalal Street. Global cues too were in the red with Asian stock markets deep in the red. Wall Street benchmark indices had closed Friday’s trading session with losses. Last week the US Federal Reserve had made its intention of reversing some rate cuts by 2023 known.
Kerala finance minister, KN Balagopal, said that the 4-year old Goods and Services Tax (GST) was antithetical to federalism to begin with, adding to the list of state finance ministers seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the structure, design and administration of the taxation system. “Cooperative federalism is at stake. GST hasn’t yielded the promised revenue productivity. Let us at least learn from experience and restructure the tax. There are also genuine concerns over the (lack of) democratic functioning of the GST Council,” KN Balagopal said. Earlier, West Bengal’s Amit Mitra and Punjab’s Manpreet Singh Badal, have minced no words of late in their criticism of the GST Council’s way of functioning. KN Balagopal said that the Union government needs to instil confidence among all members of the GST Council that a truly democratic spirit will govern the council’s functioning.
Highlights
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down more than 200 points before the opening bell.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped a four-day gaining streak last week, ending up to a per cent lower. SGX Nifty tanked 191.50 points or 1.22 per cent to 15,558 on Singaporean Exchange. Investor sentiment was hit after the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting hinted at interest rate hikes by 2023. With no major event, global cues are likely to continue to dictate the market trend
Read full story
Commodity prices traded lower with most of the commodities in the non-agro segment witnessed selling except crude oil. Bullion prices traded lower on stringer dollar on US Fed tapering signals while base metals traded weak on China crackdown and weak demand. Crude oil prices extended rally on strong fuel demand recovery form US and Europe.
Read full story
"Although Nifty bounced back after breaking the support zone of 15,565-15605 on Friday, long trades are advised to stay cautious below 15,600. Bullish Zone: above 15,800 and Bearish Zone: below 15,600. Neutral Zone: 15,600 - 15,800," said Rahul Sharma, Head, Technical and Derivatives Research, JM Financial Services.
Domestic stock market indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty were staring at a negative start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 175.50 points or 1.11 per cent lower at 15,574.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended flat at 52,344.45, while the Nifty 50 index settled down at 15,683. Chart patterns suggest indecisiveness between bulls and bears. However, technical analysts believe that in the medium term the texture of the benchmark indices is still bullish and likely to continue in the short run. “The texture of the chart suggests 15400/51800 should be the sacrosanct level for the bulls and as long as its trading above the same, uptrend is likely to continue up to 15800-15900/52600-52850 levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
Read full story
TV Narendran, MD & CEO Tata Steel takes over as CII president at a time when the economy is in a trough but India Inc has turned in stunning results for FY21. Narendran tells FE’s Shubhra Tandon and Shobhana Subramanian the jobs will come once there is more construction, manufacturing and more economic activity in remote parts of the country.
Excerpts
SGX Nifty was down nearly 200 points during the early hours of trade on Monday. Bears were in control on stock markets across Asia.
Citing the ‘rarest of rare’ economic problems being faced by his state over the past four-five years due to natural calamities including the severe floods of 2018 and pandemics, Balagopal said Kerala, with a creditable track record in “developing human capital”, was being virtually thwarted in its efforts to address ‘second-generation’ issues concerning healthcare, education and employment by assorted national policies and a tilt away from federalism.
Read full story