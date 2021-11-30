Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening bell; Go Fashion shares to list today

Cues from global peers were mixed as Asian stock markets moved in either direction despite Wall Street’s up-move. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls attempted to make a comeback on Monday as benchmark indices closed with gains. S&P BSE Sensex added 153 points to close at 57,260 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 gained 27 points and closed at 17,053. Entering Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a continuation of some positive momentum. Cues from global peers were mixed as Asian stock markets moved in either direction despite Wall Street’s up-move. NASDAQ gained 1.88% during the last trading session while S&P 500 jumped 1.32%.

Investors will keep tabs on Go Fashion (India) listing today along with quarterly GDP numbers that will be released later today. Shares of Go Fashion will list today after the IPO received a strong response from investors. The IPO was oversubscribed by all categories of investors. QIBs had bid for the issue 100 times the reserved portion while NIIs had bid for the issue 262 times and retail category at 49 times, taking the overall subscription to 135 times. Later in the day, India will release the quarterly GDP numbers for the July-September quarter. India is expected to report strong growth as the economy bounces back from the pandemic lows.

Read More