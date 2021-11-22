Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of today’s opening bell; last day to bid for Go Fashion IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session after resting over an extended weekend, prior to which bears looked in control. S&P BSE Sensex ended the previous week with three successive falls to settle at 59,636 while NSE Nifty 50 was at 17,765. Broader markets have more or less mirrored the fall. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at positive momentum buildup. Meanwhile, Global cues were mixed as Asian stock markets were moving in either direction, similar to how US benchmark stock indices closed last Friday.
Go Fashion (India) IPO will close for subscription today. Entering the final day of the initial share sale, the public issue has been subscribed to 2.45 times with retail investors leading the charge and heavily oversubscribing the IPO. So far retail investors have bid for 12.81 times their reserved portion while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have bid for 0.03 times their portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have subscribed to 0.37 times the IPO. Overall the issue has garnered bids for 1.97 crore shares against 80.79 lakh on offer.
Bharti Airtel will increase prepaid mobile tariffs by 20-25% starting 26 November 2021, the telecom company said in a statement on Monday morning. Bharti Airtel said that the move to increase prices is aimed at increasing the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of the telco to enable substantial investments in the network as it plans 5G roll out in India.
'Nifty is expected to open flat to positive at 17785, up by 20 points. Nifty has support in the 17650-17600 range and resistance in the 17900-18000 range. Overall the bias in Nifty is negative and traders are suggested to avoid taking new long positions and maintaining strict stoploss in their existing long positions,' said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Domestic markets were under-pressure last week, falling three times in four trading sessions. Entering Monday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a flat to a positive start to the day’s trade. On the technical side, chartists believe the short-term trend for Nifty is weak. “The overall negative chart pattern as per daily and weekly chart signal that the present key support of 17700 could be broken in the short term and that could open a larger downward correction down to 17200-17100 levels in the next few weeks,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “Any attempt of upside bounce from here could find resistance around 17850-17900 levels,” he added.
SGX Nifty was up 40 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street on Monday. Nifty futures trading with positive bias hints at positive momentum buildup for domestic indices.