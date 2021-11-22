Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of today’s opening bell; last day to bid for Go Fashion IPO

Global cues were mixed as Asian stock markets were moving in either direction. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session after resting over an extended weekend, prior to which bears looked in control. S&P BSE Sensex ended the previous week with three successive falls to settle at 59,636 while NSE Nifty 50 was at 17,765. Broader markets have more or less mirrored the fall. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at positive momentum buildup. Meanwhile, Global cues were mixed as Asian stock markets were moving in either direction, similar to how US benchmark stock indices closed last Friday.

Go Fashion (India) IPO will close for subscription today. Entering the final day of the initial share sale, the public issue has been subscribed to 2.45 times with retail investors leading the charge and heavily oversubscribing the IPO. So far retail investors have bid for 12.81 times their reserved portion while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have bid for 0.03 times their portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have subscribed to 0.37 times the IPO. Overall the issue has garnered bids for 1.97 crore shares against 80.79 lakh on offer.

