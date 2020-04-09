Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to track global cues; Goldman Sachs says India’s FY21 GDP growth may fall to 1.6%

Economic growth is likely to plummet to a multi-decade low of 1.6 per cent in fiscal year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in red on Wednesday in the wake of rising new coronavirus cases. S&P BSE Sensex fell 173 points or 0.58 per cent to end at 29, 894, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed below 8,750, down 44 points or 0.49 per cent. Asian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures. Hong Kong futures rose and Australian shares were set to open higher. Nikkei futures rose and were trading above the Nikkei 225 index’s previous close. The health insurers got an additional lift from Bernie Sanders’ decision to suspend his presidential campaign and hopeful signs about COVID-19 in US was close to peak, US stocks surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44%, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41%, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58%, to 8,090.90.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with a 148 points or 1.69 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8898.50 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Economic growth is likely to plummet to a multi-decade low of 1.6 per cent in fiscal year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing measures like lockdowns and social distancing, an American brokerage said on Wednesday in one of the bleakest forecasts on GDP yet. Indian policymakers have not been aggressive enough in their response till now to the crisis, and will need to eventually intensify their efforts, economists at Goldman Sachs said.

