Share Market LIVE: Nifty hovers around 16,300, Sensex below 54,500; IndusInd Bank, M&M top index gainers

India VIX was moving higher. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices began the day’s trade flat amid mixed global cues. Sensex was up 0.10%, just above 54,550 while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.13%, crossing the 16,300 mark. Bank Nifty was up 0.28%, holding just below 36,000. India VIX was seen surging higher. Broader markets were outperforming during the opening bell. IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the top Sensex gainers, surging more than 1% each. HCL Technologies, Infosys, and TCS were down in the red.

Today, shares of Glenmark Life Sciences will make their Dalal Street debut. The IPO of the company was 44.17 times last month, helping the company raise Rs 1,513 crore. Apart from the listing, eyes will also be glued on the four IPOs that will close for subscription today. Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Exxaro Tiles, and Windlas Biotech have all been oversubscribed by investors. Devyani International’s IPO has been subscribed 6.73 times with retail investors bidding 23.16 times for their portion, Krnsnaa Diagnostics IPO has been subscribed 5.42 times so far. Meanwhile, Exxaro Tiles’ IPO has received bids for 10.40 times the issue size and Windlas Biotech has been subscribed 7.06 times.

Read More