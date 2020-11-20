Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Gland Pharma shares to make stock market debut today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Friday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets.
Cues from global peers were mixed with US stock markets ending in the red but Asian equity markets trading mixed.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The record shattering run of Sensex and Nifty was brought to screeching halt on Thursday. Even after the indices reached their new all-time highs, the bears took over control and pulled the indices lower as they ended down over 1% each. Among the top drags were financial stocks, particularly the banking ones. SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Friday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets. Cues from global peers were mixed with US stock markets ending in the red but Asian equity markets trading mixed.
Today, Gland Pharma will make its stock market debut. The initial public offering was oversubscribed by only the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) while NIIs and retail investors failed to fully subscribe their portion. However, ahead of the IPO the grey market premium of the pharmaceutical firm has surged sharply and was commanding a premium of Rs 100-110 per share during this week. Gland Pharma, backed by China’s Fosun Pharma has a healthy balance sheet with a strong growth in net profits. Pharma industry has positive outlook amid a pandemic which could help the debutant.
Highlights
Reliance Retail today said that it has raised Rs 47,265 crore by selling 10.09 per cent stakes to investors such as Silver Lake Partners, KKR, ADIA, and others. The official release said that Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL. Out of the overall 10.09 per cent of stake sale, Silver Lake Partners has bought 1.6 per cent; Silver Lake Partners – Co-Investors bought 0.4 per cent; KKR took 1.19 per cent; Mubadala took 1.33 per cent; and ADIA bought 1.18 per cent. Further, GIC bought 1.18 per cent stake; and TPG took 0.39 per cent stake in RRVL.
Read full story
"Going ahead, the market is likely to be volatile as sentiments oscillate between fear of rising covid cases globally and optimism over vaccine progress. While the overall structure of the market remains positive, the rising Covid cases in Delhi is a concern and needs to be watched out for, though the cases are falling in rest of India. Technically, Nifty has to continue to hold above 12750 to witness an up move towards 13000 while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 12650," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.
India’s latest round of stimulus measures shifted focus back to longer-term growth by focusing on manufacturing and job creation, global rating agency Moody’s said on Thursday, as it predicted a 10.6% contraction in the country’s real GDP in FY21, against a 11.5% drop forecast earlier.
Read full story
After having slipped to merely Rs 10-18 per share, the grey market premium of Gland Pharma has made a sharp U-turn. “Gland Pharma is now once again commanding a premium of Rs 110-120 per share in the grey market,” Narottam Dharawat, founder, Dharawat Securities told Financial Express Online earlier this week. The price band for the issue was set at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share. Last week the grey market movement of Gland Pharma was lacklustre with the stock trading at a premium of merely Rs 18-20 per share.