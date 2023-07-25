Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty dips 18 pts; Tata Steel, RIL in focus

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty futures traded 18 points or 0.09% lower at 19,720 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.45%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.17%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 3% and Asia Dow rose 0.72% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.27%. The US indices ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 0.52%, S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.19%. On Monday, the Nifty 50 fell 72.65 points or 0.37% to close at 19,672.35 while the Sensex sank as much as 299.48 points or 0.45% to settle at 66,384.78. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.33%, Nifty FMCG slipped 1.72%, Nifty Media fell 0.10% Nifty Metal sank 0.73% and Nifty IT fell 0.09%, while Nifty Auto gained 0.17%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.10% and Nifty Pharma rose 0.41%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:32 (IST) 25 Jul 2023 GIFT Nifty dips 18 pts The GIFT Nifty futures traded 18 points or 0.09% lower at 19,720 in early morning trade. 08:31 (IST) 25 Jul 2023 Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, IIFL Securities The GIFT Nifty futures traded 18 points or 0.09% lower at 19,720 in early morning trade. “As expectations are getting reset in sync with the first quarter earnings that are underway, we witnessed profit booking post earnings and news flows today in heavyweights as well as financials. Investors need to be mindful of cuts in stock prices if eventual outcomes on earnings fail to match up with expectations. The PSE Index however exhibited keen interest from participants as several of its constituents rose on the back of likely inclusion in the MSCI as well as new clean energy orders,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.