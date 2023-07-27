Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened the monthly F&O expiry session in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.60 points or 0.34% to 19,844.90 and BSE Sensex surged 213.92 points or 0.32% to 66,921.12. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty soared 198.65 points or 0.43% to 46,261, Nifty Financial Services rose 0.49%, Nifty Pharma skyrocketed 1.53% while Nifty Auto fell 0.56%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Cipla, Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life and Bharti Airtel while the losers were Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).
“Bank Nifty has established a support level at 45600 and a resistance level at 46400. A break above the resistance or below the support on a closing basis could potentially trigger a trending move in the market,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty also witnessed a bounce from the cluster of 45670–45700 where support parameters in the form of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 40-hour moving average were placed. The fall as well as the rise on the hourly time frame are overlapping in nature which gives us a sense that the Bank Nifty is undergoing a corrective phase that is not over yet. Once this consolidation phase is over, we can expect the uptrend to resume and expect it to target levels of 46500,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“The daily and the hourly momentum setup is providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. The daily Bollinger bands are also contracting which points towards a consolidation in the short term. In terms of levels, 19615–19560 shall act as a crucial support zone for Nifty and on the upside 19830–19850 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty texture remains volatile. A fresh uptrend rally is likely above 19850 with targets at 19900-19950, selling pressure may accelerate below 19725, retesting 19650-19625. Ideal strategy: level-based trading for day traders,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty daily chart indicates a downward consolidation breakout, suggesting potential downward momentum. The RSI confirmed this sentiment with a bearish crossover. Key support was identified at 19700, while resistance levels were observed at 19900/20000, providing crucial reference points for traders and investors,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
The US indices ended the overnight session mixed after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.23%, S&P 500 dipped 0.02% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.12%.
Asian markets were trading mostly in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.46%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 0.79%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng soared 1.18%, Asia Dow surged 0.97% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.05%.
The GIFT Nifty futures traded 50 points or 0.25% higher at 19,856 in early morning trade.
The National Stock Exchange has RBL Bank, Delta Corp, and Sun TV Network securities on its F&O ban list for 27 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 922.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 470.10 crore on 26 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors focused on expectations of tighter supplies from top oil producers, helping reverse earlier losses that were driven by worries that the hike in interest rates by the U.S. will hurt demand. The promise of economic stimulus in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, also lent support to the market.
“Optimism has inched back today after the last three trading days of consolidation ahead of the FOMC meeting. As the market’s ambiguity against the monetary policy is likely to reverse henceforth, going forward we are unlikely to see another Fed rate hike in 2023. This is because inflation has rapidly come down and is forecast to settle down further. However, the interest rate is expected to stay high in the short-term since the rigidity of core inflation remains above the long-term average,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 rose 50 points to close at 19,778.3. On the other hand, Sensex added 350 points to end at 66,707.2.