08:57 (IST) 14 Jul 2023

Bank Nifty to remain rangebound in near term

“Bank Nifty is seen to be making bearish candles consecutively since the last five days on the daily timeframe after rejecting from its resistance zones of 45000; it has closed above a very crucial support zone of 44600 as selling pressure deepened in the second half yesterday. The trend for the coming week can be considered as rangebound till the time the range of 44600-45100 is broken on either side. The resistance is at around 44900, 45000 and the support is at around 44600, 44500. Technical indicator RSI is at around 55 whereas the 200 EMA is at 41858,” said Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Share Market Outlook Today