Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain volatile on F&O expiry, GIFT Nifty flat; HCL Tech, TCS, LTIM in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues on the weekly F&O expiry day. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 3 points or 0.02% lower at 19,562. Asian markets were trading in green – China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.71%, South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.91%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng skyrocketed 2.12%, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.21%, and Asia Dow soared 1.66%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.25%, S&P 500 gained 0.74% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.15%. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 sank 55.10 points or 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points or 0.34% to 65,393.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 105.60 points or 0.24% to 44,639.45, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.23%, Nifty IT tanked 0.71% and Nifty Private Bank declined 0.29% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.18%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.30% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.83%.

Stocks To Watch: TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, Reliance Industries, LTIMindtree, JSW Steel, Patanjali Foods

The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.03% loss during Wednesday's early trading session, with a value of 19,561.5 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday's session in the red. The Nifty 50 sank 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points to 65,393.90.