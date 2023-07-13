scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain volatile on F&O expiry, GIFT Nifty flat; HCL Tech, TCS, LTIM in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty dips 3 points or 0.02% to 19,562. Asian markets were trading in the green and the US market ended the overnight session higher.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.25%, S&P 500 gained 0.74% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.15%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues on the weekly F&O expiry day. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 3 points or 0.02% lower at 19,562. Asian markets were trading in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.71%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.91%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng skyrocketed 2.12%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.21%, and Asia Dow soared 1.66%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.25%, S&P 500 gained 0.74% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.15%. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 sank 55.10 points or 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points or 0.34% to 65,393.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 105.60 points or 0.24% to 44,639.45, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.23%, Nifty IT tanked 0.71% and Nifty Private Bank declined 0.29% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.18%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.30% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.83%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:04 (IST) 13 Jul 2023
US indices end in green

The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.25%, S&P 500 gained 0.74% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.15%.

08:03 (IST) 13 Jul 2023
Asian markets tarde in green

Asian markets were trading in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.71%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.91%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng skyrocketed 2.12%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.21%, and Asia Dow soared 1.66%.

08:03 (IST) 13 Jul 2023
GIFT Nifty trades flat

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 3 points or 0.02% lower at 19,562.

08:02 (IST) 13 Jul 2023
Stocks To Watch: TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, Reliance Industries, LTIMindtree, JSW Steel, Patanjali Foods

The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.03% loss during Wednesday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,561.5 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s session in the red. The Nifty 50 sank 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points to 65,393.90. 

Read Full Story

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 07:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS