Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points or 0.16% higher at 19,488. Asian markets were trading in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.79%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.31%, and Asia Dow was up 0.69%. The US market ended the overnight session in positive territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.62%, S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.18%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 64.15 points or 0.14% to 44,860.85, Nifty Auto tumbled 0.62%, Nifty IT plunged 1.24%, Nifty PSU Bank decreased 0.57% while Nifty Metal jumped 1.69% and Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.59%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17.
The US market ended the overnight session in positive territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.62%, S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.18%.
Asian markets were trading in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.79%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.31%, and Asia Dow was up 0.69%.
The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points or 0.16% higher at 19,488.
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses from the previous session, as traders focused on supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia and a weaker dollar.
The National Stock Exchange has Punjab National Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ZEE, India Cements, Granules India, and BHEL securities on its F&O ban list for 11 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 588.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 288.38 crore on 10 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“Indian equities faced broad-based weakness, but the benchmark managed to stay marginally positive with the support of strong buying in heavyweight stocks. The weakness was led by IT stocks, as the sector is set to kick off the Q1 result season with expectations of soft earnings. Additionally, cues from the US markets are unfavourable, as concerns about another rate hike persist despite expectations of a fast cooling of future US CPI inflation data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.16% gain during Tuesday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,487.5 indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.