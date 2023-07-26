09:02 (IST) 26 Jul 2023

Re-enter long positions in range of 19450-19550

“The markets may continue with this consolidation phase leading up to the monthly expiry and the key event. The next crucial support levels for Nifty are around 19550 – 19500, representing the 61.8% retracement levels of the recent rally, followed by strong support at the 20EMA around 19450 levels. An ideal strategy would be to re-enter long positions in the range of 19450 – 19550, and a major weakness would trigger only if this range is broken. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 19800 – 19880, with 20000 posing a significant challenge for the bulls to overcome in the current monthly expiry,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.

Share Market Outlook Today