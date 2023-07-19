scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid muted global cues, GIFT Nifty trades flat; SBI, LTTS in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 2 points or 0.01% higher at 19,805.50 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed and the US market ended Tuesday’s session in green.

The US market ended Tuesday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) soared 1.06%, S&P 500 surged 0.71% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.76%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 2 points or 0.01% higher at 19,805.50 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.06 0.05%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.15% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.06% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1.44%, and Asia Dow dipped 0.04%. The US market ended Tuesday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) soared 1.06%, S&P 500 surged 0.71% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.76%. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 rose 37.80 points or 0.19% to close at 19,748.25 after making a new 52-week high of 19,819.45 intraday. The Sensex jumped 205.21 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,795.14 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,007.02 intraday.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:07 (IST) 19 Jul 2023
US indices end in green

The US market ended Tuesday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) soared 1.06%, S&P 500 surged 0.71% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.76%.

08:07 (IST) 19 Jul 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

Asian markets were trading mixed – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.06 0.05%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.15% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.06% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1.44%, and Asia Dow dipped 0.04%.

08:06 (IST) 19 Jul 2023
GIFT Nifty trades flat

The GIFT Nifty futures traded 2 points or 0.01% higher at 19,805.50 in early morning trade.

08:06 (IST) 19 Jul 2023
Stocks To Watch: State Bank of India, LTTS, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard, Vedanta, TV18 Broadcast

The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.03% gain during Tuesday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,809.5 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs and ended Monday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 146.95 points or 0.75% to close at 19,711.45 after making a new lifetime high of 19,731.85 intraday.

Read Full Story

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 08:05 IST

