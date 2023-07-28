scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in red amid negative cues, GIFT Nifty up 14 pts; RVNL, Lupin in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 14 points or 0.07% higher at 19,778.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red and the US indices ended the overnight session in negative territory.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain under pressure today amid mostly negative global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 14 points or 0.07% higher at 19,778.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.27%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1%, Asia Dow sank 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.21%. The US indices ended the overnight session in negative territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plunged 0.67%, S&P 500 tanked 0.64% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.55%. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 fell 0.60% or 118.40 points to settle at 19,659.90 while the Sensex tanked 440.38 points or 0.66% closing at 66,266.82. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.83%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.69%, Nifty IT fell 0.19%, Nifty Auto slipped 1.21%, Nifty Media fell 0.22%, Nifty Metal slipped 0.35% and Nifty Oil & Gas fell 0.97% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.50%, Nifty Pharma soared 3.05% and the Nifty Realty Index surged 2.12%. 

Live Updates
08:10 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
US indices end in red

The US indices ended the overnight session in negative territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plunged 0.67%, S&P 500 tanked 0.64% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.55%.

08:09 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
Asian markets trade in red

Asian markets were trading in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.27%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1%, Asia Dow sank 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.21%.

08:09 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
GIFT Nifty up 14 pts

The GIFT Nifty futures traded 14 points or 0.07% higher at 19,778.5 in early morning trade.

08:07 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
No stocks under F&O ban today

The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 28 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

08:07 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
FII/DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 3,979.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 2,528.15 crore on 27 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:06 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
Crude prices fall

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Friday as demand concerns weighed against strong economic data. Brent crude fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.65 a barrel but was on track for a weekly 5% increase. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.58 a barrel, on track for a 5.2% weekly increase.

08:06 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
Nifty to fall on global cues or top 19700? See GIFT Nifty, FII data, F&O ban, crude, more before market opens

“The FOMC’s decision aligned with market expectations as they implemented a 25 bps hike and expressed a data-centric approach for future rate actions. Positive global sentiment prevailed due to the reduced prospects of a US recession. Despite this, the domestic market witnessed sharp corrections led by banks and autos, while pharma stocks performed on a positive start to their earnings season,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

08:05 (IST) 28 Jul 2023
Stocks To Watch: Lupin, Dr Lal Pathlabs, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, NDTV, Brookfield REIT, Marico, RVNL

On Friday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended deep in the red. The Nifty 50 fell 0.6% to close at 19,659.9. On the other hand, Sensex crashed 440 points to end at 66,266.82.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 08:01 IST

