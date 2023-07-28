Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain under pressure today amid mostly negative global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 14 points or 0.07% higher at 19,778.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.27%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1%, Asia Dow sank 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.21%. The US indices ended the overnight session in negative territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plunged 0.67%, S&P 500 tanked 0.64% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.55%. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 fell 0.60% or 118.40 points to settle at 19,659.90 while the Sensex tanked 440.38 points or 0.66% closing at 66,266.82. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.83%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.69%, Nifty IT fell 0.19%, Nifty Auto slipped 1.21%, Nifty Media fell 0.22%, Nifty Metal slipped 0.35% and Nifty Oil & Gas fell 0.97% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.50%, Nifty Pharma soared 3.05% and the Nifty Realty Index surged 2.12%.
The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 28 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 3,979.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 2,528.15 crore on 27 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Friday as demand concerns weighed against strong economic data. Brent crude fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.65 a barrel but was on track for a weekly 5% increase. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.58 a barrel, on track for a 5.2% weekly increase.
“The FOMC’s decision aligned with market expectations as they implemented a 25 bps hike and expressed a data-centric approach for future rate actions. Positive global sentiment prevailed due to the reduced prospects of a US recession. Despite this, the domestic market witnessed sharp corrections led by banks and autos, while pharma stocks performed on a positive start to their earnings season,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
