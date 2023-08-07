09:04 (IST) 7 Aug 2023

Nifty’s failure to move above 19566 could trigger selling pressure

“The recent fall has pulled the Nifty below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since March 29. On an immediate basis, 19,300 has acted as support. However, on the higher end, 19,566 is likely to act as a crucial resistance level. The sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as the Nifty remains below 19,566. However, a decisive move above 19,566 could take the index towards 19,700-19,750. On the other hand, a failure to move above 19,566 could trigger selling pressure,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Share Market Outlook Today