09:14 (IST) 5 Jul 2023

Will Nifty trade above 19,350 or fall? See GIFT Nifty, FII data, Asia shares, crude, more before market opens

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may remain volatile amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points or 0.11% higher at 19,515.50. “The market is maintaining its optimism; however, a profit-booking tendency is visible at the upper band as the recent rally has raised the market to the historic new high range. The momentum of the market has shifted from the frontlines of this year to the laggards like IT, commodities, and PSUBs. The market is taking a breather ahead of the upcoming Q1 results. Pharma and banking displayed a positive trend, while the auto sector faced selling pressure following a mixed set of sales data for the month of June,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Read Full Story