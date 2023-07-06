Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open lower amid negative global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.18% lower at 19,477. Asian markets were trading in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.24%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.01%, Asia Dow slipped 0.95% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.38%, S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 0.18%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.5 points or 0.05% to 19,398.50 and BSE Sensex fell 33.01 points or 0.05% to 65,446.04. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 149.65 points or 0.33% to 45,151.80, Nifty Auto jumped 1.64%, Nifty FMCG surged 1.82% and Nifty PSU Bank soared 1%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Global worries along with moderation in Service PMI data briefly impacted the domestic market’s rally. Heightened trade tensions between the US and China, coupled with uncertainties surrounding the upcoming release of FOMC minutes, tested the risk appetite of global investors. However, the market’s last-minute broad based recovery serves as a reaffirmation of investors’ confidence in the Indian economy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.22% loss during Thursday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,470 indicating a negative opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.
The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 6 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,603.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 439.01 crore on 5 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices moved little in early Asian trade on Thursday as the prospect of tighter supply with output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks were offset by worries over a sluggish demand recovery in China.
The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.38%, S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 0.18%.
Asian markets were trading in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.24%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.01%, Asia Dow slipped 0.95% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1%.
The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.18% lower at 19,477.