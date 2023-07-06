Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower on F&O expiry, GIFT Nifty dips 35 pts; Adani Wilmar, SAIL in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.18% lower at 19,477. Asian markets were trading in red and the US indices ended the overnight session in negative territory.

The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.38%, S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 0.18%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open lower amid negative global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.18% lower at 19,477. Asian markets were trading in red – China's Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat, South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.24%, Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.01%, Asia Dow slipped 0.95% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 1%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.38%, S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 0.18%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.5 points or 0.05% to 19,398.50 and BSE Sensex fell 33.01 points or 0.05% to 65,446.04. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 149.65 points or 0.33% to 45,151.80, Nifty Auto jumped 1.64%, Nifty FMCG surged 1.82% and Nifty PSU Bank soared 1%. 

08:00 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 Stocks To Watch: Adani Wilmar, IOC, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Tata Power, SAIL "Global worries along with moderation in Service PMI data briefly impacted the domestic market's rally. Heightened trade tensions between the US and China, coupled with uncertainties surrounding the upcoming release of FOMC minutes, tested the risk appetite of global investors. However, the market's last-minute broad based recovery serves as a reaffirmation of investors' confidence in the Indian economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Read Full Story 

07:59 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 Nifty to lose momentum or cross 19,450? See GIFT Nifty, FII data, US shares, crude, more before market opens The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.22% loss during Thursday's early trading session, with a value of 19,470 indicating a negative opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Read Full Story 

07:58 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 No stock under F&O ban today The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 6 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock. 

07:58 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,603.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 439.01 crore on 5 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 

07:56 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 Crude prices flat Oil prices moved little in early Asian trade on Thursday as the prospect of tighter supply with output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks were offset by worries over a sluggish demand recovery in China. 

07:51 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 US indices end in red The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.38%, S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 0.18%. 

07:51 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 Asian markets trade in red Asian markets were trading in red – China's Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat, South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.24%, Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.01%, Asia Dow slipped 0.95% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 1%. 

07:50 (IST) 6 Jul 2023 GIFT Nifty falls 35 pts The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.18% lower at 19,477.