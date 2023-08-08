Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty dips 47 pts; Adani Green, Ports in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 47 points or 0.24% lower at 19,634 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red and the US market ended Monday’s session in green.

The US market ended Monday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.16%, S&P 500 soared 0.90% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq zoomed 0.61%. (Photo: PTI)

Domestic indices may open lower amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 47 points or 0.24% lower at 19,634 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red – China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.66%, Asia Dow plunged 0.77%, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.25% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 1.88% while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.11%. The US market ended Monday's session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.16%, S&P 500 soared 0.90% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq zoomed 0.61%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 surged 80.30 points or 0.41% to 19,597.30 and BSE Sensex soared 232.23 points or 0.35% to 65,953.48. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 42 points or 0.09% to 44,837.50, Nifty PSU Bank tumbled 0.60% while Nifty Auto rose 0.41%, Nifty IT jumped 1.13%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.56% and Nifty Realty gained 0.58%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Tuesday 8 August 08:16 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 US indices end in green The US market ended Monday's session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.16%, S&P 500 soared 0.90% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq zoomed 0.61%. 08:15 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 Asian markets trade in red Asian markets were trading mostly in red – China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.66%, Asia Dow plunged 0.77%, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.25% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 1.88% while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.11%. 08:15 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 GIFT Nifty falls 47 pts The GIFT Nifty futures traded 47 points or 0.24% lower at 19,634 in early morning trade. 08:13 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, others under F&O ban today The National Stock Exchange has Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills and Piramal Enterprises securities on its F&O ban list for 8 August. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock. 08:12 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 1,892.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,080.80 crore on 7 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:09 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 Nifty to top 19,600 or slip in trade? See GIFT Nifty, FII data, F&O ban, crude, more before market opens "The Indian market began the data-centric week with modest gains, primarily propelled by strong performances in the pharma and IT sectors. Global markets portrayed a mixed picture, with US futures exhibiting positivity in response to a moderation in bond yields, while European markets experienced declines due to weak economic data. Caution prevailed in the market due to the anticipation of upcoming inflation data and the RBI's monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:08 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, Paytm, GCPL, HDFC Bank, Inox Wind, Torrent Pharma, Coal India, Ramco Cements The GIFT Nifty was flat during Tuesday's early trading session, down by 0.01% at 19,677, indicating a tepid opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Monday, the Nifty 50 added 80.3 points to close at 19,597.3. On the other hand, Sensex jumped 0.35% to end at 65,953.48.