08:47 (IST) 8 Aug 2023

Nifty to target 19100 in short-term

“The pullback still appears corrective in nature and this is unlikely to sustain at higher levels. It has reached the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level (19,605) of the fall from 19,795–19,296 which is likely to provide resistance. Also, the hourly momentum indicator has reached the equilibrium line indicating that the pullback has matured and can start a new cycle. Overall, we still shall continue to maintain our negative stance on the Nifty, and we expect levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market Outlook Today