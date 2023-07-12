Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid muted cues, GIFT Nifty flat; Adani Ent, TCS stocks in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was trading 3.5 points or 0.02% lower at 19,533.50. Asian markets were trading mixed and the US market ended the overnight session in green.

Domestic indices may open flat amid muted global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 3.5 points or 0.02% lower at 19,533.50. Asian markets were trading mixed – China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14%, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.01%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.86%, Japan's Nikkei 225 tanked 0.82%, and Asia Dow gained 0.51%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.93%, S&P 500 gained 0.67% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.55%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.50 points or 0.43% to 19,439.40 and BSE Sensex surged 273.67 points or 0.42% to 65,617.84. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.26%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.44% while Nifty Auto soared 1.39%, Nifty FMCG jumped 1.23% and Nifty Pharma gained 1.04%.

08:22 (IST) 12 Jul 2023 Will Nifty top 19500 or bears to come back? See GIFT Nifty, FII data, F&O ban, crude, more before market opens "The market now awaits the Q1 results, IT sector which kicks off tomorrow, where expectations are muted with a focus on the sustenance of margin and improvement in long-term guidance. The positivity also stems from China's anticipated stimulus to withstand economic growth and hope on the moderation in US inflation data. The overall valuation for India is marginally above the long-term average, which is fair given strong earnings expectations on FY24," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Read Full Story 08:20 (IST) 12 Jul 2023 Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, PVR-Inox, Delta Corp, Nazara Tech, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Happiest Minds The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.09% loss during Wednesday's early trading session, with a value of 19,520 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Read Full Story