Share Market LIVE: Tepid GDP data, auto sales outlook may weigh on Sensex, Nifty’s record rally

The Sensex now trades at an exalted valuation of 19.6 times of its 12-month forward earnings, compared to 11.63 for Kospi and 10.68 for Shanghai Composite.

India's economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the quarter to September, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown hit exports. The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in gross domestic product of 4.7% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the previous three months and 7% for the corresponding period of 2018, Reuters reported. The benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the trading session at record high level on the last day of November F&O series, tracking a surge in banking and metal stocks. While Sensex ended at 41,130.17, up 109.56 points, or 0.27 per cent, Nifty closed at 12,151.15, up 50.45 points, or 0.42 per cent. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has finally crossed the m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore and has become the first company to pull off this feat. In just five years, the company has added Rs 7 lakh crore to its market cap. The company is now the most valued firm in terms of m-cap. RIL's stock was trading at Rs 1,578 on Thursday morning and witnessed a 0.54% jump on BSE.