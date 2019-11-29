Share Market LIVE: Tepid GDP data, auto sales outlook may weigh on Sensex, Nifty’s record rally

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking weak GDP data outlook and tepid auto sales forecast. India’s economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the quarter to September, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown hit exports. The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in gross domestic product of 4.7% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the previous three months and 7% for the corresponding period of 2018, Reuters reported. The benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the trading session at record high level on the last day of November F&O series, tracking a surge in banking and metal stocks. While Sensex ended at 41,130.17, up 109.56 points, or 0.27 per cent, Nifty closed at 12,151.15, up 50.45 points, or 0.42 per cent. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has finally crossed the m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore and has become the first company to pull off this feat. In just five years, the company has added Rs 7 lakh crore to its market cap. The company is now the most valued firm in terms of m-cap. RIL’s stock was trading at Rs 1,578 on Thursday morning and witnessed a 0.54% jump on BSE. We bring to you LIVE updates.
While Amazon, Flipkart and other popular e-commerce channels reported massive increase in Diwali sales figures, offline retail held its ground as more customers than last year shopped in brick-and-mortar stores this festive season for purchasing fashion and apparel, jewellery and footwear. “The average footfall has increased by 7% over last year across stores in India,” a recent study by Capillary Technologies said on Thursday. Without naming the company, the survey said that an ethnic fashion brand saw a surge of 77% in footfalls but 12% less consumers actually made a purchase as compared to 2018. “Shoppers in India’s top metros preferred to invest in new clothes and jewellery, with an increase in average bill value this festival season,” the report added. Significant traction was also witnessed in jewellery purchases.
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, TCS were among the major gainers in the Sensex pack. The major losers included Kotak Bank, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank. Bharti Infratel, UPL, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty. Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among major losers. About 1272 shares advanced, 1178 shares declined, and 194 shares remained unchanged. Nifty Bank notched 32,000 for the first time.
Micro and small enterprises — Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) under the MSME Ministry to boost productivity and competitiveness of MSMEs developed 35 clusters including 17 clusters during the financial year 2019, up from 13 clusters in FY18, only five in FY17 and nil in FY16, according to the data shared by the MSME minister Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Narendra Modi government is laying emphasis on boosting the MSME sector to help India achieve the $5-trillion economy target by 2025. Gadkari has aimed at boosting its GDP share from current 29 per cent to 50 per cent in five years along with adding 5 crore additional jobs to the existing 11 crores.
HDFC Bank board on Thursday set up a search committee to identify a successor to Aditya Puri, the current managing director of the bank, who demits office on October 20, 2020. Aditya Puri will act as an advisor to the 6-member group, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The committee will comprise Shyamala Gopinath, Sanjiv Sachar, M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Srikanth Nadhamuni and Keki Mistry (representative of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited). “The Search Committee, over the next few months, shall evaluate internal and external candidates to ensure a smooth transition,” HDFC Bank also said. HDFC Bank shares ended the intra day trade at 1,265.35, down 12.95 points, or 1.01 per cent on NSE on Thursday.
After the Industrial Relations Bill is passed, a company with more than a hundred employees can terminate its workers after the fixed-term contract or seasonal work is over. The new Industrial Relations Code has been approved by the Cabinet and the move has seen appreciation from different quarters of the industry. “Reforms in labour laws are an on-going process to update the legislative as well as governance system to address the need of the hour so as to make them more effective, flexible and in sync with emerging economic and industrial scenario,” Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MoS, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
