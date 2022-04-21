Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets saw the return of bulls on Wednesday as benchmark indices soared higher. S&P BSE Sensex was up 574 points or 1.02% to close the day at 57,037 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 177 points or 1.05% to end at 17,136. Bank Nifty ended with marginal losses while broader markets were mixed as smallcap indices closed in the red. Entering the weekly F&O expiry session, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a continuation of yesterday’s up-move. Global markets were largely in the green. Wall Street closed and most Asian markets were up in the green.

Information Technology major HCL Technologies will report its quarterly earnings today. So far TCS and Infosys have reported their January-March quarter results among IT companies and Dalal Street has not been impressed. Analysts at ICICI Direct had earlier said that HCL Technologies’ revenues will be partially offset by a cross-currency impact of 30 bps. EBIT margins for the quarter are expected to contract 80 bps on-quarter basis, due to negative operating leverage and continued salary rationalisation amid high attrition. HDFC Securities believes profits could take a hit by 5.6% on-quarter basis to Rs 32.49 billion.