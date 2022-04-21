Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets saw the return of bulls on Wednesday as benchmark indices soared higher. S&P BSE Sensex was up 574 points or 1.02% to close the day at 57,037 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 177 points or 1.05% to end at 17,136. Bank Nifty ended with marginal losses while broader markets were mixed as smallcap indices closed in the red. Entering the weekly F&O expiry session, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a continuation of yesterday’s up-move. Global markets were largely in the green. Wall Street closed and most Asian markets were up in the green.
Information Technology major HCL Technologies will report its quarterly earnings today. So far TCS and Infosys have reported their January-March quarter results among IT companies and Dalal Street has not been impressed. Analysts at ICICI Direct had earlier said that HCL Technologies’ revenues will be partially offset by a cross-currency impact of 30 bps. EBIT margins for the quarter are expected to contract 80 bps on-quarter basis, due to negative operating leverage and continued salary rationalisation amid high attrition. HDFC Securities believes profits could take a hit by 5.6% on-quarter basis to Rs 32.49 billion.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Markets are largely following their global counterparts, which are currently offering mixed cues. Besides, indications from the domestic front are also not very encouraging. On the index front, 16,800 would continue to act as crucial support in Nifty while the 17,250-17,350 zone would be tough to cross. Keeping in mind the scenario, participants shouldn’t read much into the single-day rebound and stay light.
~ Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
SGX Nifty was trading with gains ahead of the opening bell. SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points during the early hours of trade of Thursday.