Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start on F&O expiry day; FM Sitharaman asks PSBS to hold loan outreach

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of F&O expiry of August contracts. In the previous session, headline indices ended flat after scaling fresh peaks. BSE Sensex closed with marginal losses at 55,944, while NSE Nifty 50 ended with only marginal gains, up 0.06 per cent at 16,634. Asian stock markets were trading with losses in early trade on Thursday, even as US stocks ended at record high levels. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose marginally, while the Topix traded below the flatline. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched all-time closing highs ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.15 per cent.
State-run banks will undertake a nation-wide loan outreach programme around October, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to stir economic growth through sustained credit push, especially to Covid-hit small and medium businesses, retail and farm sectors, amid fears that bankers have turned risk-averse.
In the Nifty current series, there has been a Short Covering witnessed with an increase in the price of 5.23% and decrease in OI by 47% as of today wherein there was the unwinding of 41.26 lakh shares in OI, decreasing from 88.24 lakh to 46.98 lakh shares, while OI in September series is 95.35 lakh shares with the addition of 36.88 lakh shares on Wednesday. The major unwinding in the current series is due to the monthly expiry scheduled for Thursday. Nifty August rollover stands at 68.16% as of Wednesday.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil market companies on Thursday. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.49 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre. So far this week prices have been cut twice. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
