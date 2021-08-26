Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start on F&O expiry day; FM Sitharaman asks PSBS to hold loan outreach

. Asian stock markets were trading with losses in early trade on Thursday, even as US stocks ended at record high levels. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of F&O expiry of August contracts. In the previous session, headline indices ended flat after scaling fresh peaks. BSE Sensex closed with marginal losses at 55,944, while NSE Nifty 50 ended with only marginal gains, up 0.06 per cent at 16,634. Asian stock markets were trading with losses in early trade on Thursday, even as US stocks ended at record high levels. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose marginally, while the Topix traded below the flatline. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched all-time closing highs ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.15 per cent.

State-run banks will undertake a nation-wide loan outreach programme around October, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to stir economic growth through sustained credit push, especially to Covid-hit small and medium businesses, retail and farm sectors, amid fears that bankers have turned risk-averse.

