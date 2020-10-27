Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Future Retail could challenge RIL deal arbitration order

On Wall Street, S&P 500 dropped the most in a month on Monday. Dow Jones tanked 2.29% while NASDAQ moved 1.64% lower.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices started this week’s trading with losses but might recover some losses as SGX Nifty was trading over 50 points higher during the early hours of trading. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 slipped over 1.3% each on Monday, erasing all gains made during the previous week. Asian peers were seen trading with losses on Tuesday morning, except KOSPI and KOSDAQ which were up with gains. On Wall Street, S&P 500 dropped the most in a month on Monday. Dow Jones tanked 2.29% while NASDAQ moved 1.64% lower.

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on Monday hinted that it could be challenging the arbitration order that has put a hold on its Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries. Future Retail said that it is examining the interim order and it has to be tested under the provisions of Indian Arbitration Act in an appropriate forum. Amazon has alleged that Future Retail’s deal with Reliance Industries breaches its pre-existing contract. Amazon had acquired a minority stake in Future Retail last year. Stocks of RIL fell over 3% on Monday while those of Future Retail were down 5%.

