Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Future Group gets Delhi HC’s nod to go ahead with RIL deal

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices scaled fresh highs again on Monday morning, getting the week started on a positive note. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,348 while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,115. Stock indices on the Wall Street closed with gains yesterday as NASDAQ jumped nearly 1%, followed by Dow Jones and S&P 500. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was inching higher, hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets. Asian peers were largely in the green during the early hours of trade. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, KOSDAQ, and KOSPI were all up in the green. TOPIX was trading flat with a negative bias.

In what can be seen as a breather for Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, a division bench of The Delhi High Court stayed the order passed by a single judge earlier this month. The earlier order had directed Future Group to maintain the status quo till further order in the Reliance Retail and Future Group deal. The move will help Future Group go ahead with the transaction and seek necessary approvals. The deal between Kishore Biyani and Mukesh Ambani will now look for approval from the NCLT. Hearings in the matter by the division bench would now commence from February 26.

