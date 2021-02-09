Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Future Group gets Delhi HC’s nod to go ahead with RIL deal

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was inching higher, hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets.
Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, KOSDAQ, and KOSPI were all up in the green. TOPIX was trading flat with a negative bias.
(image: Reuters)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices scaled fresh highs again on Monday morning, getting the week started on a positive note. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,348 while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,115. Stock indices on the Wall Street closed with gains yesterday as NASDAQ jumped nearly 1%, followed by Dow Jones and S&P 500. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was inching higher, hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets. Asian peers were largely in the green during the early hours of trade. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, KOSDAQ, and KOSPI were all up in the green. TOPIX was trading flat with a negative bias.
In what can be seen as a breather for Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, a division bench of The Delhi High Court stayed the order passed by a single judge earlier this month. The earlier order had directed Future Group to maintain the status quo till further order in the Reliance Retail and Future Group deal. The move will help Future Group go ahead with the transaction and seek necessary approvals. The deal between Kishore Biyani and Mukesh Ambani will now look for approval from the NCLT. Hearings in the matter by the division bench would now commence from February 26.
"Brent surged though $60/barrel like a hot knife through butter – continuing the positive momentum from last week. Progress on US stimulus and optimism around the rollout and effect of vaccines across the remainder of 2021 and a slightly weaker US dollar helps the view albeit there was mixed news on the impact of the current vaccines formulated on the emerging South African variant," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.
A total of 219 BSE-listed companies including Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Berger Paints, Muthoot Finance, Max Financial India, Indian Overseas Bank, Endurance Technologies and Torrent Power, among others, are scheduled to announce their October-December quarter earnings today.
The industry base for FY22F/23F is ~14%/4% below FY19 levels and we expect a recovery as the economy improves, although we expect it to be slow due to ~20% price increase in the past 12 months. Near-term concerns are weak industry retail trends perhaps impacted by shift in marriage season and margin pressures due to ~300bp cost increases. Execution on market share gains in scooters/ premium and exports are key upsides to watch. We do not expect any significant contribution from the HD deal over the next three years (2.5K sales in FY20), until new products are developed.
"Though Nifty placed at the all-time high, there is no indication of any reversal pattern forming at the highs. The market has completely negated bearish reversal pattern of previous week on the weekly chart and closed higher. As happened in the past, one may expect a formation of another reasonable bull candle in this week (weekly chart). The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive and one may expect further upside in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
So far, the Competition Commission (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have given their approval for the deal. The deal now requires the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which was effectively stalled by the single judge’s February 2 order.
The Delhi High Court’s division bench on Monday stayed the single judge’s order passed on February 2, which had directed Future Group to maintain status quo till further orders with regard to its `24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail wherein it has sold certain retail assets to the latter.
