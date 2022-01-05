Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with losses; Future Group’s plea to dismiss Amazon arbitration quashed

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets continued their upward march on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 59,855, gaining 672 points or 1.14% while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 17,805. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade SGX Nifty was down in red, hinting at a gap-down start to the day’s trade. Cues from global peers were mixed during the early hours of the day after Wall Street equity indices ended mixed. Dow Jones closed with gains while NASDAQ was in the red and S&P 500 ended flat. Among Asian stock markets, TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were up in green while other major indices were in the red.

Kishore Biyani’s Future Group companies faces a major setback on Tuesday as the Delhi High Court dismissed their plea seeking to quash the ongoing arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon. The case relates to the Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Mukesh Ambai’s Reliance Retail. In its order the Delhi High Court said that that it’s not for the court to interfere with the scheduling of the arbitration proceedings as sought by Future Group. Amazon and Future Group have been fighting a battle in the legal corridors for more than a year now after the latter moved to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail.

Live Updates 8:17 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Book profits “Advisable to book profits in long and re-enter on dips or if Nifty closes above 17830 which will then open the way for 18000. Bank Nifty remains positive for 37,450 with small resistance at 37150. Support at 17700 and 36600,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 8:04 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 FII and DII buying aiding market up-move “Cash-based buying by both FIIs and DIIs + short-covering in Nifty components are both positive for Nifty. Bank Nifty saw short-covering as it saw the closure of around 9.6%in OI while NIfty OI remained flat. Options data indicated more upside for Nifty along with Nifty weekly PCR moving closing above 1.5 levels,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 7:59 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Nifty heading to 17900 “We continue with our positive bias and expect Nifty to continue the up move towards 17900-17970. Some confluences of retracements are placed in the range of 17900-17970, followed by 18050. The short term trend continues to remain up and hence, short term traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias. However, in the above mentioned range one can look to book profits and take some money off the table.” ~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com. 7:58 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty in red SGX Nifty was down 69 points ahead of Wednesday's trading session. Nifty futures trading with losses hint at a weak start to the day's trade. 7:57 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 HC rejects Future plea to quash arbitration In a major setback for Future group companies, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed their plea seeking to quash the ongoing arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon relating to the Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail. With this order, the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon against Future Retail over the merger deal will proceed as per schedule on January 5. Read full story