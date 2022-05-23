Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s trading session on the back of a strong jump that was recorded on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,534 points or 2.91% while NSE Nifty 50 added 456 points or 2.89% to settle at 16,266. Both the indices were net gainers during the week. Ahead of Monday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was up in the red, suggesting a gap-down start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in separate directions on Friday. Among Asian stock indices Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and Hang Seng were down in the red.
The outflow of funds from domestic markets has continued as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) remain net sellers. So far in the month of May, FPIs have pulled out Rs 37,216 crore as headwinds such as tighter monetary policy and rising inflation force investors towards safer havens. With this, net outflow by FPIs from equities has reached Rs 1.65 lakh crore so far in 2022. “The major factor behind the relentless FPI selling is the appreciation of the dollar which has taken the dollar index above 103. Also, India is the major emerging market where FPIs are sitting on big profits and the market is very liquid to absorb FPI selling,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. He added that FPI selling is likely to continue.
Equity benchmark Index bounced back the first time in six weeks, aided by the surge in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Auto and metal stocks. The five-week losing streak that ended on May 13 was the longest in two years. Sensex jumped 1,533 points or 3 per cent to close at 54,326. While the broader NSE Nifty settled 484 points or 3.20 per cent higher at 16,266. Sentiment boosted on account of impressive quarterly results, the hope of a good monsoon, improved macro data and positive commentary from the Finance Minister on Indian economic growth. Among the front of the global market, US markets fell 3% while the Asian market soared after the People’s Bank of China cut a key interest rate for long-term loans by a record amount. Moreover, the fall in US Bond Yield and Dollar Index from a 2-year high boosted market sentiment.
Infosys: The IT major on Sunday said it has reappointed Salil Parekh as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) for a five-year term ending March 2027.
Zomato: Zomato will report March quarter earnings today. The firm also said that it will take investors’ calls after its earnings, for the first time since listing. The stock has fallen over 60 percent from its all-time high amid correction in stock markets.
One97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been re-appointed as the managing director and CEO of the company for a period of five years. In a regulatory filing on Saturday, One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, said up to Rs 950 crore will be invested in Paytm General Insurance Ltd.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a tepid start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling just 10 points up at 16,242.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended 1,534.16 points or 2.91% up at 54,326.39, and the NSE Nifty 50 shut shop at 16,266.20, up 456.80 points or 2.89%. Technical analysts said that the Nifty 50 index has been witnessing wild swings within the 15,700-16,400 range and currently trading closer to the upper band. Read full story
“On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is 16,400 followed by 16500 and on the downside 16,000 and 15,750 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for bank nifty is 34,500 followed by 34,800 and on the downside 33,800 and 33,400 will act as strong support,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
Last week was a very volatile week for the Indian bourses as well as for the entire global market. Every alternate day Nifty changes its candle colour and the major gap up and gap down was the main pain for the benchmark index. Till the last day of the trading week, the index was showing a negative return for the week but a surprising gap-up opening on Friday’s session led to a strong buying and the Nifty closed the week with a three per cent gain.
“We’re now in the last leg of the earnings season and companies like Divis Laboratories, SAIL, Adani Ports, Grasim, Coal India, Zeel Entertainment, Gail, JSW Steel, will announce their numbers during the week. Markets have been witnessing wild swings within the 15,700-16,400 range and currently trading closer to the upper band. Participants should wait for a decisive close above 16,400 to change the bias. In case of a breakout, the 16,650-16,800 zone act as a hurdle. Among the sectoral indices, defensive like FMCG and pharma looks poised to surge further while others may continue to trade mix. Traders should align their positions accordingly and maintain positions on both sides,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.
SGX Nifty was down 22 points on Monday morning after having traded in the green earlier. The momentum on SGX Nifty suggests a gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty.
Going ahead, FPIs flow in India is to remain volatile in the near term, given the headwinds in terms of elevated crude prices, inflation, tight monetary policy, among others, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.