Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; FPI inflows in August reach Rs 41,330 crore

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 43 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty enter this week’s trading session on a cautious note, keeping an eye on the expiry of Futures & Options August contracts. Sensex and Nifty ended Friday’s trading session with gains and with the 50-stock Nifty just below the 11,400 mark, investors believe markets could still maintain their upward march in the near-term. Global cues were mixed on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while the Hang Seng was seen gaining. TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were up in the green, followed by South Korean stock markets.

Foreign Portfolio investors (FPI) continue to pour funds into domestic markets amidst excess liquidity. FPIs have invested Rs 40,262 crore into equities and Rs 1,068 into debt in the month of August. Unless things change drastically, this will be the third month of FPIs buying into domestic markets. Although India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the excess global liquidity, other emerging markets too are getting FPI flows, although not in such large numbers.

