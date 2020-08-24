  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices FPI inflows in August reach Rs 41330 crore

Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; FPI inflows in August reach Rs 41,330 crore

By: |
Updated: August 24, 2020 8:15:54 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 43 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveGlobal cues were mixed on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while the Hang Seng was seen gaining.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 43 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty enter this week’s trading session on a cautious note, keeping an eye on the expiry of Futures & Options August contracts. Sensex and Nifty ended Friday’s trading session with gains and with the 50-stock Nifty just below the 11,400 mark, investors believe markets could still maintain their upward march in the near-term. Global cues were mixed on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while the Hang Seng was seen gaining. TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were up in the green, followed by South Korean stock markets. 

Foreign Portfolio investors (FPI) continue to pour funds into domestic markets amidst excess liquidity. FPIs have invested Rs 40,262 crore into equities and Rs 1,068 into debt in the month of August. Unless things change drastically, this will be the third month of FPIs buying into domestic markets. Although India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the excess global liquidity, other emerging markets too are getting FPI flows, although not in such large numbers. 

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:15 (IST)24 Aug 2020
    RBI’s moves in debt market sends worrying signals to traders; analysts say, yields may head higher

    Traders of India’s bonds were unnerved after the central bank cued that rising yields are here to stay by offering surprisingly high borrowing costs at a debt sale. The Reserve Bank of India sold a 30-year bond on Friday at a cutoff yield of 6.7596%, versus the 6.65% estimated in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank, which acts on behalf of the government for debt sales, also sold another security at a higher yield to raise 20 billion rupees ($267 million) more than planned.

    Read full story

    08:03 (IST)24 Aug 2020
    Where could stock markets head to this week?

    Indian markets are showing strong correlation with the global markets. The markets, globally, are currently running on hope and liquidity. The expectation of economic activity picking up and earning normalising will have to translate into reality or at least show signs of it, for the markets to sustain the current momentum. Until then investors are advised to remain cautious while trading and remain stock specific.

    08:01 (IST)24 Aug 2020
    FPIs remain positive on Indian markets; invest Rs 41,330 crore in August so far

    Overseas investors have put in Rs 41,330 crore in Indian markets on net basis in August so far as the excess liquidity in global markets found its way to emerging markets like India. According to the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in Rs 40,262 crore into equities and Rs 1,068 crore in the debt segment between August 3-21.

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Update
    NiftySensexstock market
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1RBI’s moves in debt market sends worrying signals to traders; analysts say, yields may head higher
    2Zee Entertainment rating: ‘Buy’; Covid-19 took a toll on ad revenue in Q1
    3Petronet LNG rating: ‘Buy’; Q1FY21 results were modestly above estimates